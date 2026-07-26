Browns Make Final Call on Trading $100M Pro Bowler Ahead of Camp

The Cleveland Browns do not intend to follow the Myles Garrett blockbuster by trading another key piece of their defense.

Denzel Ward’s future has been the subject of speculation since the Browns sent Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams on June 1. However, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Cleveland plans to keep Ward and its other prominent veterans.

“The Browns have no plans to trade Ward or any of their other big-name veterans in the wake of the Myles Garrett trade on June 1,” Cabot said. “The Browns learned they can never say never — they also had no intention of trading Greg Newsome II last season — but the plan is for Ward to stay put and challenge for his sixth Pro Bowl.”

Ward skipped voluntary OTAs and participated sparingly during mandatory minicamp. However, Cabot reported that his limited offseason workload “had nothing to do with his contract or roster status.”

Cleveland could make some smaller moves as training camp and the preseason unfold. But another trade involving one of the team’s foundational players is not expected.

“They have no plans to trade any of their other big-name players as they continue to build for Super Bowl window 2.0,” Cabot said. “The Browns might make some minor trades as camp goes along, but are not expected to part with any key starters.”

Browns Could Reconsider Denzel Ward Trade

The Browns’ current position does not guarantee Ward will remain in Cleveland through the end of his contract. Ward has two seasons remaining on the five-year, $100.5 million extension he signed in 2022 but has no guaranteed money remaining on the deal.

Ward remains one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks, but he will turn 30 before the end of the season and plays for a team undergoing a youth movement. A competitive start would likely reinforce Cleveland’s desire to keep Ward as a defensive centerpiece. But if the Browns fall out of contention before the trade deadline, they could listen to offers from teams looking for an established cornerback.

The Garrett trade showed how quickly the Browns’ plans can change. Cleveland repeatedly maintained that they had no intention of moving the reigning Defensive Player of the Year before the Rams presented a package built around Jared Verse and three future draft picks.

Denzel Ward Wants to Stay With Browns

Ward has spent his entire eight-year career with the Browns after being selected fourth overall in the 2018 NFL draft. The former Ohio State standout has earned five Pro Bowl selections while recording 18 interceptions, 104 passes defensed and 361 tackles in 110 games. He has made it clear that he is not seeking an exit following Garrett’s departure.

“I definitely still want to be here,” Ward said during his celebrity softball game in June. “But things aren’t lost. It’s still Ohio against the world.”

Ward acknowledged that the Garrett deal was a reminder that no player is completely untouchable. He said he tries not to spend much time worrying about circumstances he cannot control.

“I could get traded, but I don’t look too much into that stuff,” Ward said. “It’s the nature of the game. … But I love playing for the Cleveland Browns. I want to be here.”

Ward and the rest of the Browns veterans will report for training camp on July 28.