Former Browns Fan Favorite Predicted to End Free Agency by Signing With 49ers

Whether the San Francisco 49ers made the right decision to sign Brock Purdy or not remains to be seen. However, now that they’ve given Purdy the money he wanted, it’s time for the 49ers to continue to improve their roster. That’s where former Cleveland Browns standout Amari Cooper could come into play.

Cooper is coming off a season in which he didn’t play well for the Browns or Buffalo Bills after being traded to Buffalo at the deadline. He finished with 547 yards and four touchdowns, the worst of his career, a concerning sign at 30 years old.

Despite the uncertainties around Cooper, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report predicted that the 49ers would sign the former Browns fan favorite, adding that he could be a decent piece for San Francisco as it looks to get Purdy some weapons.

“The 49ers agreed to terms on a five-year, $265 million extension with quarterback Brock Purdy. Now, they must add another proven playmaker at receiver to help support him. Brandon Aiyuk might miss half the 2025 campaign recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. General manager John Lynch said (via The Athletic’s Matt Barrows) the league could suspend Demarcus Robinson for the first three games of the upcoming term because of a November DUI arrest.

“Cooper battled injuries throughout the 2024 season, which limited his production. But if he’s healthy, the 30-year-old would be a quality pickup. As Christian McCaffrey ages, Purdy must take on more of the offensive workload with his arm. So, San Francisco should load up on able-bodied and available receivers,” he wrote.

Can Amari Cooper Still Contribute If 49ers Do Sign Him?

During his two full seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Cooper was arguably one of the better wide receivers in the NFL. He posted 2,410 yards, 14 touchdowns, and averaged 16.1 yards per reception.

He caught 150 passes and was playing in a Browns offense that was one of the worst in the NFL at times. The San Francisco 49ers could view that as a good thing, as Kyle Shanahan knows how to run an offense, and their personnel is much better than the Browns’.

Would Amari Cooper Fit With 49ers?

Moton isn’t the only one to suggest that the former Cleveland Browns star should sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

Grant Cohn of Bleacher Report considered some of the cap space the 49ers have, adding that with their lack of receivers who can create separation, Cooper would give them a different look. He said that with their current cap situation, they have more than enough to sign him to a one-year deal.

“They still have Brandon Aiyuk, but he probably won’t be fully himself until 2026 considering he tore three knee ligaments less than a year ago. The 49ers also have Demarcus Robinson, but he’s facing an early-season suspension. So why not sign free-agent wide receiver Amari Cooper? He’s the same age as Robinson and he’s better than him.

“The 49ers definitely could use a wide receiver who creates separation. That’s not exactly Jauan Jennings, who was their leading receiver last season. Considering all the cap space the 49ers currently have, they should sign Cooper to a one-year deal and have a wide receiver competition. Why not?” Cohn wrote.