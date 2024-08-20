Browns ‘Have Discussed’ Trades About Second-Year QB With Teams: Report

The Cleveland Browns crowded quarterback room needs to be solved before the season begins. With Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Tyler Huntley, one of them will likely have to be cut or moved to a different team.

Watson is safe for many reasons, and Winston looks to be the clear No. 2. The question now is who’ll be the Browns’ No. 3. There looks to be an answer, as Zac Jackson of The Athletic reported on August 20 that the Browns “have discussed” trades on Thompson-Robinson with “multiple teams.”

“The Cleveland Browns have discussed a potential trade of second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson with multiple teams, two league sources with knowledge of the discussions told The Athletic,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson added that it’s unclear how close the Browns are to a deal.

“Thompson-Robinson has been competing with Tyler Huntley for Cleveland’s No. 3 quarterback job behind Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston,” Jackson wrote. “Though a league source said the Browns have been willing to engage in discussions about moving Thompson-Robinson with teams looking to bolster their quarterback rooms, it’s unclear if Cleveland is close to a deal.”

Why the Browns Would Move Thompson-Robinson

Thompson-Robinson has played well in the early stages of his career when he gets a chance. However, having four quarterbacks doesn’t make much sense, and Thompson-Robinson and Huntley would likely want to play for a team where they have a better chance to play, too.

The Cleveland Browns also need help in other areas, specifically on the offensive line. The Browns offensive line has dealt with a slew of injuries over the past few weeks, a major concern with their first regular season game on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland.

Jackson added that “it’s possible” that the Browns are looking to trade him for offensive line help.

“It’s possible that the Browns could try to use Thompson-Robinson as a trade piece to help them acquire an experienced offensive lineman — or an experienced player at another position — ahead of the Aug. 27 deadline to cut rosters to the regular-season size of 53,” Jackson wrote.

“Longtime Browns starting offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin remain on the physically unable to perform list with knee injuries as the Browns begin their practice week ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale in Seattle, and the team’s injuries across the offensive line and the back seven defensively have left playing-time plans for the final preseason game in limbo.”

Would They Have to Add Anything Else in a Trade for Offensive Line Help?

Depending on the deal they make, the Cleveland Browns could have to add a pick or two to land an offensive lineman.

If they had to add picks, it could be late-round selections. The Browns could also take a chance on an unproven offensive lineman who’s a backup on another team and not have to move any of their picks.

Due to all of their injuries, they need depth at the position, so anything would be better than nothing at this point in the offseason.