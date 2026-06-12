Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Delivers Blunt Message on Post-Minicamp Plans

Minicamp might be over but Shedeur Sanders remains locked in.

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Thursday, giving players a short break before training camp. But Sanders made it clear that his mind was not drifting toward summer plans, even with the end of the offseason program in sight.

“If I’m thinking about summer plans right now, my mind is in the wrong space,” Sanders said before minicamp ended in an interview with Cleveland Browns Daily. “I told everybody don’t hit me up until Thursday night.”

Sanders has been trying to strengthen his position in Cleveland’s quarterback competition, with Deshaun Watson also firmly in the mix. The Browns did not name a starter coming out of minicamp, leaving training camp and the preseason as the next major proving ground.

For Sanders, the next move appears simple: keep working.

“Honestly, I told my dad, I tell all my friends and family that if it ain’t important like that, don’t hit me up,” Sanders said.

Shedeur Sanders Staying Locked In After Minicamp

Sanders’ answer fit with the approach he has shown throughout the spring. He has leaned into a day-by-day mindset. Sanders has spent a large chunk of the offseason in Cleveland, working out at the facility. He was also among the first players to meet Todd Monken after he was hired.

“I just focus on the day-by-day process. Then whatever happens happens,” Sanders said.

Asked if he had a chance to breathe during a busy offseason, Sanders gave another answer that made his priorities clear.

“I’m waking up every day,” Sanders said. “That’s enough breathing for me.”

The Browns now enter a quieter stretch on the calendar, but Sanders indicated the work will continue. He said players plan to get together before training camp to keep building chemistry. Sanders shut down sentiment that he and Watson would be hosting separate workouts, potentially creating a divide in the locker room.

“I think we’re a team. If one of us chooses to do something, we’re all going to do it together as a team. It’s not no individual thing,” Sanders said. “We all communicate with each other. There’s nobody’s single individual idea, because that creates separation with now, what receivers gonna show up for this guy? Nah, we all team. We’re all gonna come as one. We’re all gonna get together as one team and get things done. Because that’s what causes separation and just a messed up vibe. And it’s like that’s not really what we’re on this year. We’re on being a great team.”

Browns QB Battle Moves to Training Camp

The Browns left minicamp without a final answer at quarterback, pushing the competition into a more important stage in training camp. That is when the evaluation will become more real, with pads, preseason games and live situations giving Cleveland a better feel for who can handle the job.

Monken has praised Sanders’ growth this offseason, particularly his decisiveness and ability to get the ball out faster.

“Well, I just think he’s doing a better job…I think he’s being more decisive. Now, it’s easy to say we’re not in pads. It just feels like he’s making quicker decisions. The ball’s coming out of his hands, which he’s gonna have to do,” Monken said. “Not that he doesn’t have playmaking ability, because he does, but his ability to process quicker and get the ball out of his hands and eliminate lost yardage plays is going to be huge for us to be able to stack plays and score, which is ultimately the number one thing here.”

For Sanders, the end of minicamp does not mean a break from the competition. It only shifts the focus to preparation.