Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Named Trade Fit for Cowboys

Shedeur Sanders remains firmly in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition, but his name keeps surfacing in trade speculation. The latest rumor links the second-year quarterback to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys were floated by PFSN’s Cooper Kleinberg as a team that could make sense if Cleveland eventually decides to move the second-year quarterback.

“What type of offseason would it be if Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys weren’t linked to a polarizing, big-name player like Sanders?” Kleinberg wrote.

Kleinberg pointed to Dallas’ recent attempts to add developmental quarterback depth. The Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick for Trey Lance in 2023 and later sent a fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for Joe Milton III in the spring of 2025.

“Jones could acquire Sanders for relatively cheap and give him the opportunity to develop behind Dak Prescott as the team’s long-term backup,” Kleinberg said.

Shedeur Sanders Has Connection to Cowboys

There are obvious dots to connect. Sanders is the son of Deion Sanders, who starred for the Cowboys during their 1990s and was briefly linked to Dallas’ head coaching opening after Mike McCarthy’s departure. Few teams generate attention like the Cowboys, and few young quarterbacks garner conversation like Sanders.

The football fit is less obvious. Prescott is firmly in place as Dallas’ starter, leaving no realistic path to the field for Sanders barring injury or a dramatic shift in the team’s long-term plans. A path to the field has always been the priority for Sanders and that wouldn’t exist with the Cowboys.

The Sanders trade conversation gained steam after ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo said the Browns had been receiving calls about the quarterback’s availability.

“There are talks, ongoing calls about the availability of Shedeur Sanders,” Rizzo said. “The Browns, for whatever reason, don’t think he’s the guy — that’s my opinion. And I’m sure they’ll say, ‘What are you talking about? He’s in a quarterback battle.’ OK, OK. But I’m going to say right now for the record, I don’t think the four quarterbacks are going to camp on July 28. I don’t. Nothing is imminent. But the calls are being made, and I think it’s probably in the best interest of both parties here.”

Browns Still Have Reason to Keep Shedeur Sanders

Despite the rumors, Cleveland is unlikely to move Sanders any time soon. He is locked in a battle for the starting job with veteran Deshaun Watson. And it’s not just for show. ESPN’s Field Yates recently called Cleveland’s quarterback battle “the truest quarterback competition in the NFL.”

“What I mean by that is whoever performs best in training camp should be the Week 1 starter,” Yates said recently.

Even if Sanders does not win the Week 1 job, there is little reason for the Browns to rush into a trade. Watson is entering the final year of his contract and still has significant questions to answer after missing last season and struggling to stay healthy throughout his tenure in Cleveland.

If Watson wins the job, the Browns may still need Sanders at some point this season. If Watson struggles or gets hurt, moving Sanders for a modest return would be difficult to justify.