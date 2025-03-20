Browns Trade Pitch Moves $54 Million Fan Favorite

Depending on what the Cleveland Browns do in the NFL Draft and the remainder of free agency, the roster could look much different in a few months. In a perfect world, the Browns would find their quarterback of the future and keep most of their best players heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

However, if the Browns don’t believe they’re in a position to win anytime in the near future after the draft, moving on from players could be the best plan.

If so, someone like David Njoku, who’s on a four-year, $54 million deal and holds a cap hit of $11.4 million in 2025, could be traded.

Njoku is a fan favorite and an above-average tight end, but if a team would be willing to move a decent pick for him, there could be benefits in moving him.

Matthew Schmidt of Sports Illustrated believes it’s possible, pitching him as one of five players who could be moved in his trade ideas.

What’s Njoku Saying?

When Myles Garrett requested a trade, Njoku was one of the few Cleveland Browns who said he believed the team was closer to winning than the All-World edge might think.

Njoku, however, added that he was surprised.

“No, we didn’t know,” Njoku told the Beacon Journal. “It shocked us just like everybody else, you know what I mean?”

After the initial shock, Njoku said he understood what Garrett was looking for and thought the team could compete sooner rather than later.

“Obviously, Myles is a competitor,” Njoku said. “It’s understandable. He wants to be great, he wants to win championship, he wants to be a champion. We all want to be champions, know what I mean? But at the same time, I feel like we’re not that far off. We just need a spot here and there to be great. And I’m hoping, we’re hoping, that he does it out with us and sees it through.”

It’s tough to agree with Njoku after what Cleveland has shown, but his comments suggest he wants to stay with the team.

Njoku Seen With Cam Ward

The Cleveland Browns will have a chance to draft Cam Ward if he falls to No. 2. He looks to be the best quarterback available in the draft and would be an incredible addition.

Hanging out in the Browns practice facility, Njoku posted Ward in the Browns facility, likely there for a meeting with the teams’ higher-ups as the draft process continues to ramp up.

If that’s how it ends up, look for him to be back and the Browns to be a much better team.