Hi, Subscriber

Browns Trade Pitch Moves $54 Million Fan Favorite

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns, David Njoku
Getty
Kevin Stefanski yelling

Depending on what the Cleveland Browns do in the NFL Draft and the remainder of free agency, the roster could look much different in a few months. In a perfect world, the Browns would find their quarterback of the future and keep most of their best players heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

However, if the Browns don’t believe they’re in a position to win anytime in the near future after the draft, moving on from players could be the best plan.

If so, someone like David Njoku, who’s on a four-year, $54 million deal and holds a cap hit of $11.4 million in 2025, could be traded.

Njoku is a fan favorite and an above-average tight end, but if a team would be willing to move a decent pick for him, there could be benefits in moving him.

Matthew Schmidt of Sports Illustrated believes it’s possible, pitching him as one of five players who could be moved in his trade ideas.

“Many Browns fans and pundits seem to be so sure that David Njoku will be on the roster in Week 1. I’m not as convinced. Like Newsome, Njoku has just one year left on his contract, and also like Newsome, he was pretty underwhelming this past season. Heck, he has been rather underwhelming for the vast majority of his stay in Cleveland, which dates back to 2017.

“Still, the 28-year-old definitely has talent, and there are numerous teams in need of a tight end that would surely be interested in adding him,” Schmidt wrote.

What’s Njoku Saying?

When Myles Garrett requested a trade, Njoku was one of the few Cleveland Browns who said he believed the team was closer to winning than the All-World edge might think.

Njoku, however, added that he was surprised.

“No, we didn’t know,” Njoku told the Beacon Journal. “It shocked us just like everybody else, you know what I mean?”

After the initial shock, Njoku said he understood what Garrett was looking for and thought the team could compete sooner rather than later.

“Obviously, Myles is a competitor,” Njoku said. “It’s understandable. He wants to be great, he wants to win championship, he wants to be a champion. We all want to be champions, know what I mean? But at the same time, I feel like we’re not that far off. We just need a spot here and there to be great. And I’m hoping, we’re hoping, that he does it out with us and sees it through.”

It’s tough to agree with Njoku after what Cleveland has shown, but his comments suggest he wants to stay with the team.

Njoku Seen With Cam Ward

The Cleveland Browns will have a chance to draft Cam Ward if he falls to No. 2. He looks to be the best quarterback available in the draft and would be an incredible addition.

Hanging out in the Browns practice facility, Njoku posted Ward in the Browns facility, likely there for a meeting with the teams’ higher-ups as the draft process continues to ramp up.

If that’s how it ends up, look for him to be back and the Browns to be a much better team.

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
DeAndre Carter's headshot D. Carter
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Teven Jenkins's headshot T. Jenkins
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Cornelius Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's headshot J. Tryon-Shoyinka
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns Trade Pitch Moves $54 Million Fan Favorite

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x