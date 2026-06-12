Ex-Browns Bust Featured in Violent Locker Room Clip

Former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey’s brief return to the Birmingham Stallions ended badly, and a newly released behind-the-scenes UFL clip added more context to the split.

The clip shows Winfrey being held back during a tense halftime locker-room exchange with Stallions coach AJ McCarron, who was trying to rally his team with an intense speech. Winfrey can be heard yelling while being restrained.

“Don’t ever disrespect me. Sorry (expletive) team. Y’all get your (expletive) kicked every week,” Winfrey said in the clip.

McCarron can also be heard calling Winfrey a “cancer” in the locker room and saying the team could not continue with him. The clip surfaced after Winfrey’s exit from Birmingham. Winfrey announced on X that he was leaving the team, taking a parting shot at the Stallions’ staff.

“Sorry Stallions nation that staff ain’t it! I’d rather workout at home than deal with that madness. Giddy up. Good luck this season,” Winfrey said on X.

However, it was reported that Winfrey did not quit and that the Stallions cut him after attempting to trade him. Winfrey went on to sign with the Columbus Aviators but was released a few weeks later.

Perrion Winfrey’s Browns Tenure Ended After Off-Field Issues

Winfrey arrived in Cleveland with obvious physical tools and a strong personality. The Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He was a two-time second-team All-Big 12 selection and won MVP honors at the Reese’s Senior Bowl before entering the NFL.

Winfrey flashed at times as a rookie but never became a consistent part of Cleveland’s defensive front. He appeared in 13 games in 2022, recording 22 tackles and half a sack. His time with the Browns ended before his second training camp.

Cleveland released Winfrey in July 2023 after a string of off-field issues. The Associated Press reported that the move came after police opened an investigation into an incident involving allegations that Winfrey threatened a woman with a gun.

Winfrey later resurfaced with the New York Jets and then found more stability in the UFL. A strong campaign with Birmingham earned him a shot with Dallas, but that opportunity did not turn into much. The Cowboys waived Winfrey in March after he appeared in one game. He spent most of the year on injured reserve due to a back injury suffered in the preseason.

Browns Defensive Line Moves Into New Era Without Myles Garrett

The Browns’ defensive line looks much different than it did when Winfrey was part of the organization. The biggest change is obvious: Myles Garrett is no longer the face of Cleveland’s pass rush.

The Browns traded Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster deal that brought back edge rusher Jared Verse and a package of draft capital. Verse was the key player in the return and immediately becomes one of Cleveland’s most important defensive pieces. He is not being asked to be Garrett, but he is being asked to help lead a new version of the Browns’ front.

“I’m not here to fill anyone’s shoes. Myles, he’s a size 13, Nikes, whatever they are. I’m a size 13 and a half, size 14, Jordans,” Verse said. “Everybody’s different. I’m not here to fill his shoes. I’m here to bring my own.”

The Browns still have pieces up front. Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire and Julian Okwara are among the edge rushers who will factor into the rotation, while the interior group remains a key part of how Cleveland wants to pressure quarterbacks and hold up against the run.

Cleveland put resources into that interior last offseason, most notably with Mason Graham, who gives the Browns a young defensive tackle to build around.