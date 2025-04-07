Browns Called Out Over Latest Deshaun Watson News

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton is not a fan of how the Cleveland Browns have handled the situation with Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland made a blockbuster move for Watson in 2022. The Browns sent three first-round picks and other draft capital to the Houston Texans to land Watson. The team also handed the three-time Pro Bowler a $230 million fully guaranteed contract, which has turned out to be a disaster.

Watson has played in just 19 games over three seasons in Cleveland due to a lengthy suspension and injuries. He’s expected to miss most of next season recovering after re-injuring his Achilles while rehabbing.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admitted for the first time that the trade was a bust, telling reporters earlier this month it was a “swing and a miss.” The statement from Haslam indicated publicly that the team was moving on from Watson despite being unable to part ways with him due to his hefty contract.

“Let’s address the elephant in the room,” Haslam said at the NFL Annual Meeting in Florida. “We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun. We thought we had the quarterback, we didn’t and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. So we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.”

Cam Newton Defends Deshaun Watson

Newton did not like how the Browns handled the situation and defended Watson on his podcast “4th and 1.”

“This ain’t the first time somebody has made or spent a lot of money on a quarterback, and it didn’t pan out. I just hate that it’s just Deshaun Watson,” Newton said. “You can go down the line of quarterbacks in the past that has gotten the bag and didn’t pan out.”

Newton also took aim at the Atlanta Falcons, who have yet to admit that their signing of Kirk Cousins was also a disaster. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed last offseason but was benched for rookie Michael Penix Jr.

“If the Atlanta Falcons ain’t gonna admit just like this owner admitted, I don’t like it,” Newton said. “Because I don’t like how they throwing it on Deshaun Watson, bro. I really don’t. I’m ready for the Atlanta Falcons to admit that they effed up the whole Kirk Cousins situation.”

Deshaun Watson Responded to Browns With Cryptic Post

Watson took to social media shortly after Haslam’s comments were made public. He seemingly responded to the statement from the Browns’ owner.

“Maybe, if I weren’t built for this, I’d let it phase me,” Watson wrote in an Instagram post.

While the Browns want to replace Watson, they haven’t made a move yet to give them a surefire option at quarterback. Cleveland traded for former first-round pick Kenny Pickett in March and he’s currently the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

However, Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and could look to select a quarterback. Cam Ward is the favorite to go No. 1 overall, making Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders the likely pick if the team targeted a passer.

But the Browns won’t force a quarterback selection. Heisman-winner Travis Hunter and Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter are other options for the Browns with their selection.