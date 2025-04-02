Deshaun Watson Breaks Silence After Browns Diss

Hi, Subscriber

Deshaun Watson responded to the latest comments from the Cleveland Browns.
Deshaun Watson appears to have responded after the Cleveland Browns signaled they’re ready to move on from their $230 million quarterback.

The Browns pulled off a blockbuster move for Watson in 2022, sending three first-round picks and further compensation to the Houston Texans. Cleveland then signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal, securing him as their quarterback of the future.

Unfortunately for the Browns, the trade has flopped epically. Watson’s tenure started with an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, setting a turbulent tone. Since then, it’s only gotten worse. He’s battled multiple serious injuries, including a fractured shoulder and now a torn Achilles that’s expected to sideline him for the majority of next season.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam acknowledged the Watson trade as a “swing and miss” while speaking to reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Florida. It was a rare moment of blunt honesty from the top, and the comments marked a clear shift in tone.

“We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun,” Haslam said Monday. “We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.

“… [The trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee [Haslam] and I, so hold us accountable.”

Deshaun Watson Responds to Browns on Social Media

Deshaun Watson has been documenting his recovery on social media.

Watson has been working hard after re-injuring his Achilles. The injury is expected to keep him sidelined for most, if not all, of next season. But Watson has been adamant that he’ll return and has been documenting his path back on social media.

After the comments from Haslam, Watson took to Instagram with a not-so-subtle response.

“Maybe, If I weren’t built for this, I’d let it phase me…” Watson wrote as the caption, along with the song “Shock Da World.”

His agent, David Mulugheta, responded, writing: “They hate you, then they love you then they hate you again. That’s why you never live for the applause. Lock in 4!”

Browns Won’t Force Quarterback Pick in Draft

The blockbuster move for Deshaun Watson has proved to be a massive failure for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns are locked into Watson’s contract through the 2026 season, but his role moving forward is unclear. While Watson continues to collect a paycheck, Cleveland is actively reshaping its quarterback room, starting with the trade for Kenny Pickett. And that’s likely just the beginning.

The Browns are rumored to be in the mix for a potential deal involving Kirk Cousins. And with the No. 2 overall pick in hand, they’re in prime position to draft a future franchise quarterback. However, Cleveland’s ownership is not demanding that the pick is a passer if it’s not the right fit.

“It would be great if we could get the quarterback, but we’re not going to force it,” Haslam said. “I think the message is if the right person’s there, we’re going to take him. If not, we’ll figure (quarterback) out for a year or two until we get the right person.”

Odds have shifted in favor of the Browns selecting Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter. Two-way Heisman winner Travis Hunter could also be an option for Cleveland.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

