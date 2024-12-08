Wife of Browns Star Calls Out Steelers Fans After Loss

Carly Teller, wife of Browns guard Wyatt Teller, said she had a bad experience with Steelers fans on Sunday.

The wife of a Cleveland Browns player was not happy with how she was treated on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium during an AFC North showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Carly Teller, the wife of Browns Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller, posted a message about the situation following the game on X.

“The fans in Pittsburgh today were so blatantly disrespectful to me and the Browns girls. I’ve never felt so attacked by people who I literally did nothing to,” Teller said. “Very sad/embarrassing behavior.”

The rivalry has always been contentious, but the Steelers were eager to get revenge on the Browns for their loss on Nov. 21. Some additional trash talk between players like George Pickens and Greg Newsome added some extra attention to the rivalry.

It’s no excuse for treating family members of players poorly and Teller found support in the comments.

“Sorry you had to deal with these savages Carly. I know you repped our city and team with class. It’s a shame you had to be exposed to such horrible people while simply cheering on your man. Us browns fans will always have your back,” one fan said.

Another fan added: “I’m sorry you were treated that way. That sucks. I’d imagine the same thing happens to some of the opposing team fans that come to our stadium. It’s too bad it happens to anyone really.”

Browns Can’t Overcome Errors in Loss to Steelers

The game on the field was pretty ugly for the Browns, too. The Browns turned the ball over three times on a pair of interceptions and a fumble.

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston was coming off a massive performance in a loss to the Broncos, setting the franchise single-game passing record. However, he didn’t have the same spark and continued his rough run of turnovers.

“In that game, I feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers, they let the Cleveland Browns beat the Cleveland Browns,” Winston said after the game. “I don’t believe the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns. I believe the Cleveland Browns beat the Cleveland Browns.”

The Browns have four games left and at 3-10 are in a position to land a prime draft pick.

Browns Kicking Woes Continue Against Steelers

In addition to the turnovers, the Browns also missed a pair of field goals that changed the game’s momentum. Dustin Hopkins missed from 38 and 43 yards against the Steelers.

“I still feel really good mentally, which might not make sense to some people out there. But I feel good. I’m not panicked,” Hopkins said after the loss. “I just need to find a good swing.”

He’s now 16-of-25 (64%) on field goal attempts for the season, but the Browns can’t simply switch kickers. This offseason, they signed him to a three-year extension, making him one of the highest-paid kickers in the league. If they choose to go in another direction and cut Hopkins, it will come with dead cap money the Browns simply can’t afford.

The Browns’ final four games are tough. They’ll host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next week.