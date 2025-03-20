Hi, Subscriber

Browns, $133 Million QB Have ‘Mutual Interest’ in Joining Forces: Report

  • 7 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz.
Getty
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Cleveland Browns may have found their starting quarterback for next season.

Cleveland and former Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Carson Wentz are both interested in joining forces, per a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Wednesday, March 19.

“The Browns and Wentz, 32, ‘definitely have mutual interest’ this season on him becoming their veteran bridge quarterback, a league source told Cleveland.com,” Cabot wrote. “It’s apparently contingent upon them signing Russell Wilson, who visited last week.”

To be clear, Wentz is looking for a chance to start and wants to join the Browns to pursue that opportunity, but only if Wilson ends up playing elsewhere.

Both Wentz and Wilson are in holding patterns, as Aaron Rodgers continues to kick back on a free-agency decision of his own. The Minnesota Vikings pulled out of the Rodgers sweepstakes on Wednesday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants as the two teams still vying for his services as their 2025 starter.

But according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rodgers is in no hurry to make his decision. Even still, the Steelers appear to be the frontrunners for Rodgers, as both they and the Giants have already made offers to the four-time MVP.

Cabot noted that based on the circumstances, the Giants are the favorites to ink Wilson. In that case, the Browns appear to be the favorites to land Wentz after trading with the Philadelphia Eagles for Kenny Pickett last week.

Wentz has earned nearly $133 million over the course of his nine-year NFL career, though Spotrac projects his current market value at just $2 million over a new one-year contract.

Carson Wentz Won Super Bowl, Came Close to NFL MVP Early in Career

Carson Wentz

GettyFormer Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz was a former No. 2 overall pick of the Eagles in 2016 and began his professional career with a trajectory that showed the potential for greatness.

He threw for more than 7,000 passing yards and 49 TDs compared to 21 INTs in 29 starts across his first two NFL campaigns. Wentz suffered an injury late in 2017, his sole Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro season, and watched Nick Foles step in and lead the team to the first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

Had Wentz remained healthy, he likely would have been the starter on a title team in just his second year and could have captured the MVP as well, which may have changed the conversation around him drastically over the subsequent seven years.

Instead, however, he remained the starter in Philly for the next three seasons before becoming a journeyman. He started 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 and eight contests for the Washington Commanders the following year. Wentz has been a backup QB for the past two seasons, first with the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Chiefs in 2024.

Browns May Select QB With No. 2 Overall Pick in NFL Draft

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

GettyMiami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

The chance for Wentz to start in Cleveland won’t be long-term, as the Browns are likely to select a QB with the No. 2 overall pick in next month’s draft.

Whoever that player is will likely be the QB of the future, as Deshaun Watson has just two years remaining on his deal and could miss all of 2025 with a twice-torn Achilles tendon.

However, Wentz can attempt to rebuild his value in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s system and then re-enter free agency in 2026 with the hopes of finding a longer-term starting opportunity and more money elsewhere.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Cornelius Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's headshot J. Tryon-Shoyinka
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns, $133 Million QB Have ‘Mutual Interest’ in Joining Forces: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x