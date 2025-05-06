Browns Battling NFC North Squad for Nick Chubb

The door isn’t completely closed on a Nick Chubb reunion in Cleveland, but the Browns will have competition for his services.

Chubb remains unsigned in free agency with limited buzz surrounding a potential landing spot. The four-time Pro Bowler has seen his market stagnate, likely due to the significant injury concerns that have derailed his last two seasons.

Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign — one that required multiple surgeries and ended his season. He returned to action in 2024 but appeared in just eight games before a fractured foot sent him back to injured reserve.

While his market has been limited, the Chicago Bears appear to be interested in bringing Chubb into their backfield. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports listed the Bears as a top landing spot for Chubb.

“The Bears have prioritized more support for young quarterback Caleb Williams, but the one spot they’ve yet to address with a splash is running back. D’Andre Swift offers breakaway burst atop the depth chart, but he may function best in tandem with a more well-rounded back. Chubb could provide that punch,” Benjamin said.

Chubb would join a backfield in Chicago that includes Swift and Roschon Johnson.

Browns Still Interested in Nick Chubb Reunion: Report

Chubb is still working his way back to full strength and hoping for another shot to prove he can be a productive NFL back. While a return to Cleveland hasn’t been ruled out, the Browns used two of their draft picks on running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, signaling a shift toward a younger backfield.

Meanwhile, Jerome Ford, Chubb’s former backup, agreed to a pay cut to remain on the roster, further complicating a potential reunion. But the Browns are still trying to find a way to bring Chubb back, per Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan.

“The Browns want to bring Nick Chubb back. They are trying hard to bring Nick back. I know this,” Carman said. “The Bears are very serious about bringing him in and are trying to make this push”

Nick Chubb Proving He’s Healthy on Social Media

When healthy, Chubb was one of the league’s most dominant runners, posting four straight 1,000-yard seasons and averaging over 5.0 yards per carry. He’s on a mission to prove he’s still got it.

Chubb recently posted a workout video on social media that turned heads. The video showcased his explosiveness by effortlessly clearing high hurdles. He also showed himself power cleaning and squatting a ridiculous amount of weight. His surgically repaired knee and foot looked stable and strong, a promising sign for any team considering taking a chance on him — including the Browns.

Bringing back Chubb could give the Browns a meaningful boost, even in a limited role. A fan favorite and respected veteran, he’d add leadership and stability to a backfield that could benefit from both.