Hi, Subscriber

Nick Chubb Sends Message on Future With Cryptic Post

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Free agent running back Nick Chubb made a social media post addressing to his future.
Heavy on Browns
Free agent running back Nick Chubb made a social media post addressing to his future.

Nick Chubb isn’t ready to ride off into the sunset — or settle for a smaller role — just yet.

The 29-year-old Cleveland Browns icon made it clear in a rare post on social media that he doesn’t see his career “winding down.” Instead, he’s gearing up for the next chapter — even as he tests free agency for the first time in his career.

It hasn’t been an easy road for Chubb, who’s faced a brutal stretch of injuries in recent seasons. In Week 2 of the 2023 season, he suffered a devastating left knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers, tearing his MCL and damaging his ACL. The injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year and some of the next.

After an extensive rehab process, Chubb returned to action in Week 7 of the 2024 season and made an immediate impact, scoring a touchdown in his first game back. But the comeback was short-lived. Chubb broke his foot in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, ending his season prematurely.

He finished 2024 with 332 rushing yards on 102 carries and three touchdowns, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry — by far the lowest mark of his career. For a running back with four straight 1,000-yard seasons, the numbers raised questions about whether Chubb had finally hit the wall.

But he feels far from done. In a social media post, the typically soft-spoken Chubb shared a clip from HBO’s “Succession,” where Logan Roy declares: “Winding down. Winding [expletive] down? I’m winding up.”

Nick Chubb's post on social media.

InstagramNick Chubb’s post on social media.

Nick Chubb’s Lack of Interest Could Lead Him Back to Browns

The Browns were open to letting Chubb test free agency, but so far, he hasn’t taken any visits or received offers. According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, that lack of interest could ultimately work in Cleveland’s favor if they want to bring him back.

“To my knowledge, Chubb hasn’t taken any visits and I’m not sure if he’s talked to any teams. The longer it goes without Chubb finding another team, the more likely it is that he’ll end up back with the Browns,” Cabot said. “I think they wanted to give him the chance to see what he could get on the open market before accepting what will likely be a modest offer from the Browns. And if a team was willing to give him a featured role, it would likely be tempting.

“But since no one has made him an offer yet — sometimes that happens after back gets hurt — the Browns will probably strongly consider signing him in the near future. They’ll probably also draft a back, but that won’t preclude them from bringing Chubb back home.”

Nick Chubb Open to Return to Browns

The Browns are coming off a turbulent 3-14 campaign. But Chubb is open to returning to Cleveland, where he has played his entire career.

“Of course,” Chubb said of returning this offseason, per the Akron Beacon Journal. “This is where I was drafted. This is where I’ve played the last seven years.”

He added: “I’m not sure how it’ll work. This is the first time I’ve been a free agent. But I’d like to get it done sooner than later.”

When healthy and at 100 percent, Chubb is a consistent force. He’s rushed for 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns over his career.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Jerome Baker's headshot J. Baker
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
DeAndre Carter's headshot D. Carter
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Teven Jenkins's headshot T. Jenkins
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Cornelius Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's headshot J. Tryon-Shoyinka
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Nick Chubb Sends Message on Future With Cryptic Post

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x