CJ Stroud Makes Feelings Clear on Browns QB Deshaun Watson

CJ Stroud had nothing but good things to say about Deshaun Watson ahead of their critical Week 10 clash.

With Watson set to return to the Cleveland Browns‘ lineup against his former team Sunday, Stroud offered a personal perspective on the quarterback across the field. He credited Watson with supporting him during his college career and said he enjoyed watching him play for Houston.

“I got a lot of appreciation for Deshaun,” Stroud said Wednesday. “He was good to me, you know, when I was in college and been a big fan of his, you know, when he played here as well.”

The connection adds another layer to Watson’s return, although Stroud downplayed the idea that facing familiar players changes his preparation.

“It’s a football game in the NFL. I really don’t think about that,” Stroud said.

Watson is among several familiar faces on Cleveland’s roster. Browns offensive tackle Tytus Howard previously protected Stroud in Houston.

“Then Tytus, former teammate, you know, a brother of mine that, you know, I love dearly, you know. And there’s a couple other guys that I played in college and, you know, been on the Texans every week, usually in the NFL, usually play against former players,” Stroud said.

Deshaun Watson Focused on Getting Browns Back on Track

Watson also kept the focus on the standings when asked about facing Houston. Cleveland enters the matchup at 5-4 after consecutive road losses to Pittsburgh and New Orleans.

“It’s a big opportunity for us. Get back on the winning track, especially in front of our home fans. That’s the ultimate focus. Focus on that,” Watson said. “All the outside things, going against, my former team, that stuff is in the past. Four, five years ago, yeah, it was a big deal, but now, I think both sides have moved on, and we’re just both trying to find ways to win and continue to put ourselves in position for later on down the road.”

Head coach Todd Monken restored Watson to the starting job after Shedeur Sanders handled the Saints game. Watson had cleared concussion protocol before that matchup but remained inactive after missing the practice preparation leading into it.

Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in Cleveland’s 23-22 overtime loss. His performance added to the debate about the position, but he remains behind Watson on the Browns’ depth chart.

Watson has completed 163 of 249 passes for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Cleveland went 5-3 in his first eight starts.

He deferred to Monken and the front office when asked whether he expected to keep the job for the rest of the season.

CJ Stroud Arrives Following Five-Touchdown Performance

The Browns will face Stroud coming off one of his best games of the season. He threw for 384 yards and five touchdowns in Houston’s 44-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. The touchdown total matched his career high, and he finished with a 125.5 passer rating.

Cleveland brings a significant defensive streak into the matchup. The Browns have gone 54 consecutive games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active stretch in the NFL. They have allowed 201 passing yards per game this season.

“Kudos to CJ Stroud and what they’re doing,” Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg said. “So, I’m excited for a battle. I love our DBs, I love our back seven, and I’m excited for the battle.”

A victory would send Cleveland into its break at 6-4. Another loss would leave the Browns at .500 after their 5-2 start.