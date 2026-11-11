Browns Unveil Shedeur Sanders Depth Chart Decision

The Cleveland Browns’ latest depth chart keeps Deshaun Watson in a familiar spot while leaving the biggest question surrounding Shedeur Sanders unanswered.

Cleveland released its “unofficial” depth chart Tuesday ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans, listing Watson ahead of Sanders as it has throughout the season. The order remains unchanged after Sanders’ first start of the year, but the Browns have yet to publicly announce who will take the first snap against Houston.

Watson is expected to reclaim the job. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that Cleveland planned to start him, although coach Todd Monken stopped short of confirming that plan. Asked Monday whether he was ready to name his starter, Monken offered a brief answer.

“I am not.”

He continued: “I really haven’t thought through it other than getting through this morning’s tape. We just got done meeting with the guys, they’ll flush the game and then we’ll have a chance to meet offensively more extensively a little bit later today.”

Watson cleared concussion protocol Saturday but was inactive against New Orleans after Sanders handled the first-team preparation. Monken cited Watson’s lack of team reps in explaining why Cleveland kept him out.

Browns Keep All 4 Quarterbacks After Trade Deadline

Cleveland also passed through Tuesday’s trade deadline with its crowded quarterback room intact. Watson, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green all remain on the 53-man roster after the Browns finished without making a trade. Gabriel is listed third on the depth chart, followed by Green.

A deal could have given Sanders or Gabriel a clearer path to playing time elsewhere. Instead, both remain in Cleveland, where Watson’s expected return would put Sanders back in the backup role and leave Gabriel behind them.

Keeping the entire group preserves Cleveland’s options. It also leaves the younger quarterbacks waiting for opportunities in the same room.

Shedeur Sanders Gives Browns More to Consider

Sanders’ performance against the Saints supplied a reason to consider extending his opportunity. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 23-22 overtime loss. He finished with a 114.6 passer rating despite taking five sacks.

After a slow start, Sanders delivered some big plays. He connected with Denzel Boston for 60 yards, hit KC Concepcion for a 64-yard fourth-quarter touchdown and helped position the Browns for Andre Szmyt’s tying field goal.

Sanders then found Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard touchdown in overtime before Cleveland’s two-point attempt failed.

“I’m really proud of him,” Monken said. “I mean, I’m really proud of him and how hard he’s worked since I’ve been here. He wasn’t perfect. I wasn’t perfect. But for a guy that really hasn’t taken snaps with the ones in what, 10 weeks, and we announced him with two weeks left, and you’re eight weeks into the season, so you’re facing 2 1/2 months, you’re basically running cards to come in there and continue to battle, really, really proud of him.”

More clarity should come when Cleveland returns to practice this week. The quarterback taking the majority of first-team reps will provide a stronger indication of Sunday’s plan than an unchanged unofficial depth chart.