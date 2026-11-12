Deshaun Watson Addresses Browns Future

Deshaun Watson never doubted he would get the Cleveland Browns’ offense back.

He was less definitive about keeping it for the rest of the season.

The veteran quarterback will return Sunday against the Houston Texans after Shedeur Sanders nearly rallied Cleveland to a win in New Orleans. Watson had expected to reclaim the job, but Wednesday’s questions extended beyond his first game back.

Asked whether he was confident he would remain the starter for the rest of the season, Watson deferred to the people making that decision.

“I mean, that’s up to Monk and the front office,” Watson said, referring to head coach Todd Monken.

Monken left some wiggle room when talking about who would start at quarterback earlier in the week. However, he’s continued to back Watson after Cleveland went 5-3 in his first eight starts.

“I don’t look at it week-to-week, and I don’t look at his long term. I mean, we’re judged each week. I am. He is. Our team is. That isn’t surprising to anybody at where we’re at,” Monken said. “I anticipate him being the starter, but that’s, again, we’re week-to-week. I had no intention of Deshaun not being our starter.”

Monken’s reluctance to name a starter Monday had prolonged the debate. On Wednesday, Monken said he simply wanted to discuss the plan with his staff before announcing it publicly.

Shedeur Sanders Made His Opportunity Count

Sanders gave Cleveland more to evaluate than a routine fill-in appearance. With Watson inactive despite clearing concussion protocol, Sanders threw for 297 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 23-22 overtime loss. He completed 19 of 31 passes and posted a 114.6 passer rating while taking five sacks.

That finish looked unlikely during a 38-yard first half. Sanders eventually connected with Denzel Boston for 60 yards and KC Concepcion for a 64-yard touchdown. He helped set up Andre Szmyt’s tying field goal before finding Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard touchdown in overtime.

Cleveland’s two-point attempt failed, but Sanders earned strong support from Concepcion afterward.

“He’s a game changer,” Concepcion said. “He’s always confident.”

Monken also praised Sanders’ development, particularly his communication with teammates and command of the offense after spending much of the season without first-team reps.

“I’m really proud of him,” Monken said. “I mean, I’m really proud of him and how hard he’s worked since I’ve been here. He wasn’t perfect. I wasn’t perfect. But for a guy that really hasn’t taken snaps with the ones in what, 10 weeks, and we announced him with two weeks left, and you’re eight weeks into the season, so you’re facing 2½ months, you’re basically running cards to come in there and continue to battle, really, really proud of him.”

Browns Need Deshaun Watson to Stop Their Slide

Watson returns with Cleveland trying to keep a two-game skid from erasing its winning record. The Browns were 5-2 before consecutive losses to Pittsburgh and New Orleans. They now face Houston with a chance to enter their bye at 6-4.

Watson has completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. His five fourth-quarter go-ahead drives helped Cleveland win games, but slow starts and 33 sacks have left considerable room for improvement.

Sanders remains the next option. The Browns kept all four quarterbacks through the trade deadline, retaining Watson, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green.

Watson also faces uncertainty around one of his top targets. Boston missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices with a toe injury, although he said he was feeling better and appears likely to suit up.