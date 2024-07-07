Former NFL MVP Puts Browns QB Deshaun Watson Over Cowboys Star

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton unleashed a bold take on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during a recent podcast.

Newton said on his “4th and 1” show that he’d take Watson over Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“I would prefer Deshaun over Dak,” Newton said.

That’s not to say Newton was entirely down on Prescott. He ranked him higher than other notable passers, including Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, and Trevor Lawrence.

Newton clearly thinks very highly of Watson. But it’s a wild take, considering how both quarterbacks have played over the last two seasons. Watson has appeared in just 12 games over the past two seasons in Cleveland. When he was on the field, Watson did not look like the Pro Bowl passer he was in Houston, throwing for 2217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

Postseason success has continued to elude Prescott but he’s churned out some big seasons. Prescott received some MVP buzz last year, passing for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. The Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record.

Watson and Prescott will square off in Week 1 when the Browns host the Cowboys.

Cam Newton Has History With Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The take from Newton comes with a little bias, as he has a close friendship with Watson. Newton appeared on the Browns QB’s podcast and the two have a relationship dating back years. Watson has even called Newton his “big brother” in the past.

Newton has been without a team for the last two seasons. In April 2023, he previously stated on his YouTube channel that if he were to return to the league as a backup, Watson would be his first choice to play behind.

“No. 1, I would back up Deshaun Watson,” Newton said. “It goes without saying, me and Deshaun Watson’s relationship, he was on my 7-on-7 All-Star team. I’ve grown to admire the person, the athlete that he is. Going through a lot of turmoil, but I believe that’s behind him.”

It’s safe to say the Browns have shored up their backup quarterback situation. This offseason, the team signed Jameis Winston to backup Watson. Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also be in the mix.

Deshaun Watson Needs to Produce for Browns

The blockbuster trade for Watson has yet to pay off for the Browns. The team still hopes it can, but Watson needs to stay on the field and produce to make that a reality. After a season-ending shoulder injury, Watson will be under pressure next season to turn things around.

“It’s easily Deshaun Watson, and then I think there’s a gap between [him and] everyone else on that list,” ESPN NFL analyst Courtney Cronin said when asked which quarterbacks will be under the most pressure next season. “Of course, it has to do with the contract ($230 million guaranteed) that he was given.

“For Watson to live up to the expectations that he can still be that guy that was in Houston in 2020, leading the league in passing, setting career high in completion percentage that year. Does that guy exist anymore? That’s a lot of draft capital that the Browns shipped out on top of the money. And it’s not just Deshaun Watson that has a lot riding on the season. There are jobs on the line in Cleveland.”

Watson and the Browns are set to open training camp on July 25 at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.