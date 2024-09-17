Browns Dealt Devastating Loss as Receiver Ruled Out for Season

David Bell’s season with the Cleveland Browns has come to an end.

The former third-round pick of the Browns suffered a dislocated hip during Sunday’s victory against the Jaguars, which will require surgery. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Bell will miss the rest of the season.

“So disappointed for David. I will tell you, I gave him a game ball. In nine plays, he had three catches,” Stefanski said on Monday, September 16. “Disappointed for him. His teammates really appreciate how that kid works. He’ll bounce back.”

Bell has had an interesting few weeks with the Browns. He was initially waived ahead of the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys but later placed on the practice squad. Bell was added back to the active roster on September 11 and was busy in his first action of the season. Bell had three catches for 27 yards before the injury.

The Browns selected Bell in the third round of the 2022 draft. Although he caught just 38 passes for 381 yards in his first two seasons, the team was happy with his progression.

“We’ve talked about injuries many times and they’re no fun, nobody likes them. Particularly ones like this that can end a season,” Stefanski said. “So, feel badly for David. I know his teammates feel badly for him, but he will bounce back. But he’s a guy that is a big part of this football team. He’ll be here, I’m sure, as he rehabs and can provide that steady hand as well, even just in this building.”

Cedric Tillman Will Need to Step Up for Browns

With Bell out of the mix, Cedric Tillman will have to step up to help fill the void. Tillman was a standout during the offseason program and preseason but has yet to make an impact. He has just two catches for five yards this season.

“Very small sample size and Ced is doing everything we’re asking him to do. So, ball will make its way to him,” Stefanski said. “Tthat’s the good news and there’s a bunch of guys on our team that can make plays with the ball in their hands and Ced is certainly one of them.”

Like Bell, Tillman was a third-round pick of the Browns. He didn’t see much action as a rookie, catching 21 passes for 224 yards.

The Browns could also get rookie fifth-round pick Jamari Thrash more involved. Thrash had ten catches for 141 yards in the preseason.

Browns WR Amari Cooper Has Been Disappointing

The Browns’ passing game has been less than impressive to start the year. It’s led to a lack of impact from Pro Bowler Amari Cooper, who has just five catches for 27 yards through two games. He’s been targeted a team-high 17 times but drops and tough throws have not helped his cause.

Stefanski is not worried about Cooper’s connection with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“I’ve seen it click with those two guys many times, so we’ll just keep working,” Stefanski said.

Cooper is facing a crucial contract year and his chemistry with Watson will be key to securing his next deal. Last season, despite working with four different quarterbacks, Cooper posted solid numbers — 72 catches, 1,250 yards, and five touchdowns.

Now, with Watson locked in as the starter, the pressure is on for Cooper to elevate his performance and prove he’s worth a new contract — in Cleveland or elsewhere.