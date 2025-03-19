Browns Sign Speedy Receiver With QB Situation Still in Limbo

Hi, Subscriber

The Cleveland Browns have signed WR/KR DeAndre Carter.
The Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver/return specialist DeAndre Carter to a one-year deal.

Carter’s deal with the Browns is for one year. Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports first reported the move.

Undrafted out of Sacramento State in 2015, Carter has carved out a role as a reliable return man and depth receiver in the NFL. Over eight seasons, Carter has suited up for the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. He has averaged 22.4 yards per kickoff return with one touchdown and 9.8 yards per punt return across his career.

Last season, Carter appeared in nine games for the Bears, recording nine receptions for 72 yards before a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve. His best season came in 2022 with the Chargers, where he posted career highs with 46 catches for 538 yards and three touchdowns.

Carter will be a welcome addition for the Browns both as a return man and wide receiver. The Browns tried multiple options in the return game but no player emerged as a solid option. Cleveland had signed dynamic return man Nyheim Hines in the offseason but he never suited up for the Browns due to injury.

Carter might also be able to carve out a role for himself in the passing game. Jerry Jeudy is installed as the team’s top pass-catcher but there’s little proven depth behind him. Former third-round pick Cedric Tillman has shown promise but missed a chunk of last year due to injury.

Browns Still Sorting Out QB Situation

As it stands, Kenny Pickett is the only healthy quarterback on the Browns roster. Cleveland traded for Pickett ahead of free agency, giving them a veteran option.

He was a first-round pick in 2022 of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett spent two years as the starter in Pittsburgh, posting a 14-10 record. He recorded 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in a Steelers uniform.

Pickett spent last season backing up Jalen Hurts and was called into action down the stretch. Pickett completed 25-of-42 passes while with the Eagles, collecting 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Browns are exploring all options to bolster their quarterback depth. Russell Wilson recently visited the team but left without a deal, while Carson Wentz remains on their radar as another potential addition.

Cleveland also holds the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, which could be used to secure a quarterback. Shedeur Sanders has been a popular projection for that spot, but his draft stock has dipped in recent weeks.

Former Browns WR Amari Cooper Remains Free Agent

If the Browns are exploring their options at wide receiver, a reunion with Amari Cooper could be on the table. Cooper thrived during his two-plus seasons in Cleveland before being traded to the Buffalo Bills, and a return could bolster the team’s offense.

Over 38 games with the Browns, Cooper caught 174 passes for 2,660 yards and 16 touchdowns. Cooper is coming off a rough campaign where he dealt with a nagging wrist injury. Cooper caught 44 passes for 547 yards over 14 games with the Browns and Bills.

Carter was the Browns’ first offensive skill position signing this offseason. The team still has a long way to go to rebuild its offense.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

