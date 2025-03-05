Browns Latest QB Buzz Draws Ire of Fans

The Cleveland Browns are eyeing veteran quarterbacks, but the potential options aren’t exactly sparking excitement among a fanbase that has endured a quarter-century of instability at the position.

The Browns are keeping all their options open as they look to find a solution at quarterback. Cleveland had hoped the 2022 trade for Deshaun Watson could do that, but it’s hurt more than it has helped.

Cleveland is considering multiple veteran quarterback options, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. That includes Carson Wentz, Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins.

“I’ve heard a player like Carson Wentz is on their radar, who I know wouldn’t be the sexiest name right now, but he’s done a good amount in this league and wouldn’t be too costly,” Fowler said. “I’ve heard some buzz about Daniel Jones coming out of the Combine. I do think [Kirk Cousins] would be in play if he’s available.”

Browns Fans Sound Off After QB News

Browns fans were not happy to hear about the options the team is considering.

“If the Browns sign Daniel Jones they lose my fandom,” one fan said.

Another added: “That list is entirely laughable.”

Wentz was a backup with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He started one game at the end of the season after the Chiefs had secured the top seed. His previous meaningful season came in 2021 when he started 17 games with the Indianapolis Colts. He went 9-8, passing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Jones was released by the New York Giants last season. He landed with the Minnesota Vikings but never played. He has the pedigree of a former first-round pick and is a capable dual-threat. Jones has his issues, but perhaps he could find a spark playing away from New York, as his former teammate Saquon Barkley did in Philadelphia.

Cousins has been linked to the Browns frequently. He has a history with head coach Kevin Stefanski and is the most accomplished passer in the group. However, Cousins is coming off a very rough campaign with the Atlanta Falcons. He was benched late in the season for rookie Michael Penix Jr.

“At this point, make all Browns fans happy and bring back Chubb and let him play QB, because all these options suck,” a fan said, alluding to the report that the Browns are preparing to let Chubb walk in free agency.

Cleveland could be eyeing an experienced veteran to pair with a rookie in the draft. And Stefanski has had success with veteran quarterbacks like Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett.

Deshaun Watson Likely Done With Browns

Watson has struggled to succeed in Cleveland, posting a 9-10 record as the starter. That includes a disappointing 1-6 mark this past season, which was cut short by an Achilles injury. Over his time with the Browns, he has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

His struggles were evident before a season-ending Achilles injury, as the Browns’ offense failed to score more than 20 points in any game. Adding to the woes, Watson didn’t eclipse 200 passing yards in any of his seven starts this season.

Watson will be out most, if not all, of next season. It’s unlikely he will return as the Browns starting quarterback when healthy.

“Deshaun Watson has two years left on his contract at $46 million fully guaranteed each year, but he has had his Achilles tendon repaired twice in the past five months and is likely to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season,” Dan Graziano of ESPN reported. “There’s a strong chance Watson has played his final game as a Brown. Cleveland is thinking about what comes next at the position.”

The Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft,