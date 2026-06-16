Browns Make Decision on QB Brendan Sorsby After Latest Twist: Report

Brendan Sorsby appeared to have a path back to college football. Instead, the Texas Tech transfer quarterback is turning toward the NFL.

Sorsby plans to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The decision comes amid a complicated eligibility battle after Sorsby admitted to betting on sports, including wagers tied to his former school, Indiana.

“Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby plans to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft,” Thamel reported. “Amid the legal wrangling over his NCAA eligibility after admitting he bet on sports, he intends to head to the NFL.”

The latest twist came after Sorsby had initially received a court ruling that opened the door for him to play at Texas Tech this season. That made it look like the supplemental draft route could be off the table. Now, Sorsby is expected to move forward with the NFL process instead. Texas Tech released a statement shortly after the news broke.

“When Brendan’s lawsuit resulted in the granting of a temporary injunction, we found ourselves in a difficult situation. With his health and wellness as our top priority we supported him in spite of very different perspectives and opinions. Our position was challenged by many but our support for him never changed,” the statement from Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec said. “We will continue to extend all available resources that Brendan had as a student and athlete to ensure his transition is as successful as possible.”

The supplemental draft is expected to be held in July. Teams can submit bids on eligible players, but any team that uses a pick forfeits the corresponding selection in the following year’s NFL Draft. For the Browns — who have two first-round picks — Sorsby’s talent would be the attraction. His situation is the concern.

Cabot: Browns Unlikely to Bid on Brendan Sorsby

The Browns are not expected to make a move for Sorsby, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“The Browns are unlikely to bid on Brendan Sorsby, who’s been in rehab for his gambling addition, in the supplemental now that he plans to enter it, a league source tells cleveland.com,” Cabot reported.

Cabot added that the door is not completely closed.

“But one can never say never in this complicated situation,” Cabot said. “The thing that makes is difficult at this time is that he’s so early in his rehab that it’s impossible to know if he’ll stay clean.”

Earlier this offseason, Browns head coach Todd Monken sounded skeptical when asked about Sorsby.

“I don’t think we’re in a position to want to go down that road,” Monken said. “That’s my opinion, that’s not (general manager Andrew Berry’s). I like the quarterbacks that we have. I think that’s a slippery slope when you go down that, irrespective of talent, right? In terms of the situation he’s (put) himself in, we all know what that is. He put himself in that situation. And we’ve seen in other sports with players that have been banned for life from playing in professional sports.

“But from my end of it, kind of a tough angle to go down that road and think that’s going to be your franchise quarterback if he’s ever eligible to even play in the NFL.”

Berry kept the door more formally open, though he did not commit to anything beyond the Browns doing their usual evaluation.

“No different than we do every year,” Berry said. “We’ll do the work on all the prospects, and then we’ll make the appropriate decision for the organization.”

Browns Still Sorting Out Quarterback Battle

The Browns already have enough uncertainty at quarterback without adding another complicated variable. Cleveland left minicamp without naming a starter. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders remain the top names in the competition, with Monken making it clear the team is not rushing toward a decision before training camp.

Monken said he is not disappointed that the Browns have yet to settle the competition. The coach has pointed to the lack of padded practices, preseason games and live football as reasons the decision still needs time.

Watson is trying to reclaim the job after missing last season recovering from a pair of Achilles surgeries. Sanders is trying to prove he can turn his rookie experience into a real push for the starting role.

The Browns also have Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green in the building, although neither is expected to factor into the QB1 conversation.