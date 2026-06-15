Deshaun Watson’s Wife Shows Off Browns QB’s First Post-Minicamp Move

Deshaun Watson spared no expense as he wound down from the Cleveland Browns offseason program with his wife.

The Browns’ $230 million quarterback appears to be in Spain on a private yacht, getting his break from football off to a quick start. Cleveland wrapped up minicamp last week and now has an extended break before gathering for training camp next month, when the quarterback competition will move into its most important stage.

Jilly Anais Watson showed off shots of the vacation on her social media channels, also showing love to her quarterback husband.

“Love of my entire life. I just love me some HIM,” she wrote.

She added in another post recapping the trip, “Baby if I was you, I would go spoil me too.”’

Watson has the money to do it. The Browns handed him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal after acquiring him in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in 2022. It remains one of the most scrutinized contracts in NFL history, especially with Watson’s star power fading since his arrival in Cleveland.

Watson has appeared in just 19 games for the Browns and has yet to come close to recapturing the Pro Bowl form he showed in Houston. Injuries have been a major part of that, including an Achilles rupture and a second surgery that wiped out his 2025 season.

Deshaun Watson Focused on Browns Comeback

Watson remains focused on getting back on the field. He spoke to the media during minicamp for the first time in nearly 20 months and made it clear that he still views himself as a starting quarterback.

“I just show up every day, so I can’t control coaches,” Watson said. “He’s the head coach. He’s the one calling the plays and he’s got to decide who he wants out there on the field. So, at the end of the day, I got to just show up each and every day and be ready and wait until my number is called.”

Watson said getting another chance to start is still a major priority.

“I mean, it’s very important. I think each and every person that walks into the locker room should have that mindset that you want to start in this league,” Watson said. “That’s why we show up each and every day, to be able to go out there and perform on Sundays or whenever that day is. So, yeah, so it’s definitely the main focus of why I work hard to be able to come back the way I do.”

Watson also said he feels fully healthy after a long road back from multiple injuries. Before the Achilles, his 2023 season ended early with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

“I can say that now. I’m fully healthy, ready to go,” Watson said. “This last year I was able to conquer that. And I’ll just say I haven’t really been 100% since that Tennessee game in ’23.”

Browns Still Undecided on Starting Quarterback

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Watson left minicamp without the starting job locked up. Browns head coach Todd Monken has not named a QB1 and has made it clear that the competition will continue into training camp. Watson and Shedeur Sanders split opportunities during the spring, with the Browns trying to give both quarterbacks enough work to evaluate the race fairly.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently reported that the Browns are pleased with where the quarterback competition stands, but that roughly “90%” of the evaluation is still ahead. Fowler also noted that Watson is “well positioned” in the race and looks athletic coming off the injury layoff.

Watson has experience, the contract and a healthy offseason working in his favor. Sanders, however, made progress during spring practices and remains very much in the mix after starting seven games as a rookie last season.

Training camp and the preseason will give Monken a better look at both quarterbacks in padded practices, live situations and game action.