Deion Sanders Blasted for Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Draft Situation

Even after a few weeks of the NFL Draft being over, the talk has still been about Shedeur Sanders falling to pick 144 by the Cleveland Browns. It was an interesting decision that Sanders was selected as late as he was, but regardless, it happened. It’s over with now, and all he can do is go out there and play his best football.

However, over the next many years when Sanders continues to play football, whether it be a 10, 20, or a five-year career, some will question why he fell the way he did.

In a recent article, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler believes the reason for his draft fall to the Browns is because of not having the right people around him, essentially a shot at his father, Deion Sanders.

“I don’t want to sound like we’re just banging on Shedeur. Because I think a big part of it was not having the right advice around him,” Brugler told USA Today’s Chris Bumbaca. “Agents don’t get enough credit for how they’re able to – it’s not just the training for the combine and stuff, it’s the media training, it’s the team interview training, it’s guiding and putting them on the right path.

“It just didn’t seem like he had the right people around him to do that. So I don’t want to put it all on Shedeur as if it’s a hundred percent his fault he fell as far as he did.”

Did Deion Have an Impact on Shedeur’s Slide?

Frustration certainly had to be in Sanders’ head, but the Cleveland Browns made his dream come true. Sure, some suggested that it could’ve come at the second overall pick, and it didn’t until day three, but getting drafted is an incredible accomplishment.

From Deion’s perspective, who reportedly cried after he was selected, this was a tough thing to swallow.

According to Skip Bayless, he didn’t cry because he got drafted by the Browns that late, but because he felt that he put his son through too much by talking the way he did.

“That’s why Deion cried after the draft because he realized he’d just talked too much, too positively much, about his son’s potential greatness; that he, Deion, inspired too much jealousy and too much resentment and that that he helped put his son through a three-day ringer of shame,” Bayless shared on his podcast.

Shedeur Is on the Right Track

Throughout the early stages of Sanders being in the Cleveland Browns building, he’s done nothing but say the right things.

He seems like a bright young man with a big future ahead of him, and that’s exactly what the Browns are hoping for. After impressing at Colorado, it isn’t the craziest thing to suggest that he has a chance to be a very good quarterback in the NFL.

The 23-year-old threw for over 4,100 yards, posting 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his final season for the Buffaloes.

His number certainly reflected a first-round pick, and the film did, too.

However, whether it be because of Deion or any other reason, Sanders fell. Now, it’s time for him to show all other NFL teams that they made the wrong choice by doing that.