Deion Sanders Sends 3-Word Post to Browns, Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns knew that drafting quarterback Shedeur Sanders meant at least somewhat of a package deal considering how involved Deion Sanders, his father and head coach at Colorado, is likely to be in his career.

That said, Deion Sanders has allowed his son space ever since Shedeur Sanders’ NFL draft slide in late April. For the most part, Shedeur Sanders has spoken for himself and stood on his own since then, including during rookie minicamp over the weekend where he has initiated the first QB battle of the summer with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

A report coming out of Browns camp from ESPN’s Brad Stainbrook on Friday, May 9, indicated that Shedeur Sanders “looked sharper” than Gabriel in their initial sessions with the team. Deion Sanders chimed in for the first time on Saturday via an Instagram post that included a video of Shedeur Sanders hitting a pass catcher down the field for a touchdown during a practice drill.

Sanders captioned the video with a just three-word message, though he made sure to “at” both his son and the Browns to ensure his comment was received.

“Ok Young King,” Deion Sanders wrote.

Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Had Similarly Long, Successful College Careers

The battle between Shedeur Sanders and Gabriel will likely play out over several weeks, if not months, and is interesting for a myriad of reasons.

Both players were highly successful at the collegiate level, though they each remained there into their mid-20s and didn’t end up as particularly high draft picks. Sanders is 23 and played four years of college ball, two at Jackson State and two at Colorado. Gabriel is 24 and spent six years at the NCAA level with stints at UCF, Oklahoma and finally Oregon.

The Browns picked Gabriel near the end of the third round, which was a bit ahead of schedule based on the prevailing projections from the majority of draft analysts.

Most of those same analysts regarded Shedeur Sanders as a first-round pick, or potentially a Day 2 selection, before an unprecedented slide that surprised almost everyone — including ESPN personalities like Mel Kiper Jr. and Adam Schefter who were part the exclusive television broadcast of the draft.

Browns Brought in Multiple Veteran QBs This Offseason

Another element to consider is what it will mean for Shedeur Sanders or Gabriel to beat out the other. One of them will inevitably begin the 2025 campaign higher on the Browns’ depth chart, though not necessarily in a starting position.

Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are also in Cleveland and will join Shedeur Sanders and Gabriel once the rookies graduate from rookie minicamp and begin working with the entirety of the offseason roster. Flacco, 40 years old, signed a one-year deal in free agency, while the Browns traded with the Philadelphia Eagles for Pickett who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Either Flacco or Pickett could win the starting job, and the fate of the QB who doesn’t will be an interesting storyline on its own. Cleveland is likely to enter Week 1 with three quarterbacks on the roster.

Deshaun Watson, who is rehabilitating an Achilles tear, will likely begin the campaign with an injury designation and has no firm timeline for a return in 2025.