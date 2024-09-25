Broncos Tabbed as Suitor for $100 Million Browns Wide Receiver

The Cleveland Browns are 1-2 after a disappointing loss to the New York Giants in Week 3. While the AFC North is typically one of the more competitive divisions in the NFL, the Browns have caught some luck early on, as the Baltimore Ravens are also 1-2. The Cincinnati Bengals are, surprisingly, 0-3.

If the Browns get back on track, they’ll still have an opportunity to make noise in the conference. However, if they continue to struggle, they may look to move a player or two.

Cleveland could also trade proven players for a different one in a position of bigger need, which Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggested. Knox released his NFL trade block board, listing Amari Cooper. Looking for potential suitors, Knox named the Denver Broncos as a “potential suitor for Cooper, who’s on a five-year, $100 million deal.

“Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper had a breakthrough game in Week 3 (7 catches, 86 yards, 2 TDs), which should boost his trade value ahead of the deadline. And as strange as it might sound, the Browns might need to trade a player like the 30-year-old if they’re going to get back in the playoff mix in 2024,” Knox wrote on September 25. “Their offensive line has been decimated by injuries and suffered another blow when standout guard Wyatt Teller suffered a knee injury on Sunday.

“Cleveland is still trying to make things work with quarterback Deshaun Watson, but that will be a lost cause if it can’t find reinforcements along the line—the signal-caller has been sacked 16 times through three weeks. Trading Cooper, who will be a free agent in the offseason, might be Cleveland’s only hope.”

Cooper Frustrated After Browns Loss to Giants

The Cleveland Browns missed a golden opportunity against the New York Giants to get back on track and start the year with a 2-1 record.

Instead, it was much of the same that the Browns have seen over the past two years. Deshaun Watson threw for just 196 yards and failed to make plays when it mattered most in the fourth quarter, as the Browns’ defense gave the offense every opportunity to win the game.

While the rest of the offense struggled, Cooper didn’t. After posting just 27 yards on five catches in the first two games, Cooper had a coming-out party against the Giants. He had seven receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite his strong showing, he wasn’t too happy with how the game played out.

“It is very disappointing. A loss is always disappointing in this league, especially when we had an opportunity like the one we had,” Cooper said to reporters on September 22. “Because opportunities are all you ask for in this league. We definitely had one there and missed out, so we just have to bounce back.”

Watson Acknowledged That Cooper Needs the Ball More

If the Cleveland Browns are going to be the offense they need to be in 2024, Cooper will be a big part of that.

He finished with 1,250 yards in 2023 and 1,160 in 2022. During the 2022 campaign, he also had nine touchdowns, the highest mark of his career.

However, Watson has struggled to get him the football. With Cooper’s talent, Watson understands that he needs to simply just give him a chance to make a play.

“Just keep working, just keep working. Keep giving him opportunities, keep giving him balls that he can catch down the field. Just give him a chance,” Watson said to reporters on September 22.

“And I think that’s the key as a quarterback, giving all our guys a chance to make plays. And he did that today and definitely want more out there, but we just got to keep going.”

Players have asked out over a lack of targets in the past, so that’s another factor the Browns have to worry about.