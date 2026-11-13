Browns Get Big Denzel Boston Injury News Ahead of Week 10 Action

The Cleveland Browns are beginning to cool off after a hot start to the 2026 campaign, as they have suffered losses in back-to-back weeks, dropping their record to 5-4 for the season. With the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of them in the AFC North standings, the Browns need to get back on track quickly if they want to remain in the postseason hunt.

While Cleveland seems set to benefit from getting Deshaun Watson back under center for this game, a handful of other key players are still question marks for this game. That group includes rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston, who is currently dealing with a toe injury that forced him to miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the team finally got some good injury news on Boston during their practice on Friday.

Denzel Boston Returns to Practice for the Browns on Friday

As part of Cleveland’s offensive overhaul during the offseason, it selected Boston in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Alongside fellow rookie KC Concepcion, Boston has emerged as one of the key pieces of the Browns’ offense, and while he hasn’t necessarily always been consistent, he’s managed to put up some strong numbers through nine games, catching 32 passes for 507 yards and three touchdowns.

Boston racked up a new career-high 98 yards on six receptions against the New Orleans Saints last week, but along the way, he suffered a toe injury that has thrown his Week 10 status up in the air. Seeing Boston not practice at all on Wednesday and Thursday was fairly concerning, but he still had an opportunity to get back on the field Friday.

With a tough matchup against a stingy Houston Texans defense on the horizon, Boston’s status is fairly important, especially with Watson likely shaking off some rust after he didn’t play against the Saints. The Browns managed to get some good news on Boston’s toe injury on Friday, as he was seen back at practice with the rest of his teammates, which has seemingly paved the way for him to play on Sunday.

“Browns WR Denzel Boston (toe) was back at practice today on Friday of Texans week after missing Wednesday and Thursday,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com shared in a post on X.

Denzel Boston Trending Towards Playing for Browns in Week 10

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Denzel Boston #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a first down against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome on November 08, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Boston isn’t necessarily out of the woods just yet, but he needed to practice on Friday in order to have a realistic shot at playing for the Browns in their upcoming game. If he couldn’t go, that would mean more work for Concepcion and Jerry Jeudy, which isn’t necessarily the worst thing, but Cleveland’s passing attack is at its best when Boston is on the field stretching opposing defenses.

It will still be worth keeping tabs on Boston’s actual practice status for Friday, as a full participation could potentially see him enter the weekend without an injury designation. It’s more likely than not, though, that Boston will be listed as questionable for this game, which would mean a final decision on his injury status would be made 90 minutes before the team’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff.