Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Bad News Ahead of Return

Deshaun Watson’s return to the Cleveland Browns’ lineup could come without one of his most dangerous downfield targets.

Rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices with a toe injury, giving Cleveland another issue to monitor ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans. Boston has been one of Watson’s favorite targets, although the Browns have not ruled him out.

The timing is less than ideal for Watson, who is set to reclaim the starting job after sitting out the loss to the New Orleans Saints. He cleared concussion protocol last Saturday but remained inactive after missing the team reps leading into the game.

Boston has 32 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns through nine games, making him a significant piece of Cleveland’s passing attack.

His connection with Watson helped fuel Cleveland’s early success. Watson has also backed Boston through his rookie mistakes, including a costly route error against Tennessee. Boston caught touchdowns covering 46 and 55 yards in the first two games and added a 60-yard reception against Pittsburgh in Week 4. Through four games, he accounted for the Browns’ four longest passing plays.

Watson now returns with Cleveland trying to snap a two-game losing streak. Having Boston available would give him a familiar option as the Browns attempt to get back on track against his former team.

Denzel Boston Offers Encouraging Injury Update

Boston sounded optimistic Thursday as he worked toward returning to practice.

“Definitely feel better,” Boston said. “Trending up.”

Head coach Todd Monken also downplayed concern about Boston’s availability when asked Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a concern,” Monken said. “He’s got a little toe issue, but we anticipate him being back (Thursday).”

Boston did not return, which adds to the concern. Boston had dealt with a calf issue before the Saints game but still delivered his most productive outing of the season. He caught six passes for a career-high 98 yards in the 23-22 overtime loss.

The Browns will now watch how he progresses through the remaining practices before determining his status for Sunday.

Browns Want More Explosive Plays With Deshaun Watson

Boston’s availability also matters as Cleveland looks to carry over the explosive plays that helped Shedeur Sanders rally the offense in New Orleans.

Sanders struggled through a first half in which he threw for just 38 yards. He found a rhythm after the break, connecting with Boston for a 60-yard gain in the third quarter and KC Concepcion for a 64-yard touchdown in the fourth.

Sanders finished with 297 passing yards and two touchdowns, giving the Browns a chance to win despite the slow start.

“We have to rep it more. Get more reps with each other when we’re getting different looks. I think that comes not from just getting reps on the field, but seeing it together. When this look happens, here’s what I’m thinking,” Boston said of getting more explosives with Deshaun Watson under center. “Getting on the same page and making sure we stay on a good track. Just keep building a good rapport.”

For Boston, the immediate step is getting back on the practice field so that work with Watson can continue.