Browns Day 2 Rookie Pegged AFC Sleeper for 2026 Season

The Cleveland Browns selected two prospects in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. But the team learned last season that the most impactful rookies can sometimes come in the second round. The Browns could have an impactful second-round rookie this season in wide receiver Denzel Boston.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards included Boston on a list of 10 AFC rookies “who could surprise NFL fans in 2026.”

“Minicamp reports are to be taken with a grain of salt, but Boston is said to have been a standout for the Browns,” wrote Edwards. “Cleveland’s problems in the pass game extend well beyond the receiver position, but there is no question that room is better with the additions of K.C. Concepcion and Boston.

“The latter is a big-bodied pass catcher who can win down the field and is also willing to contribute in the run game.”

The Browns selected Boston at No. 39 overall in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Cleveland also landed KC Concepcion in the first round.

Could Browns’ Denzel Boston Surprise AFC as a Rookie?

It feels a little unfair for Boston to qualify for a list of potential surprise rookies. The receiver had a first-round grade entering the draft. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua.

“Two-year starter with elite ball skills that should supersede athletic/speed limitations,” wrote Zierlein. “A Puka Nacua comparison might feel strong, but like Nacua, Boston enters the draft with speed/separation concerns and outstanding competitive toughness.

“Acclimating to NFL competition could take a year, but Boston has the makeup to become a productive possession target with above-average red-zone value.”

But the only thing that appeared to disqualify a rookie from Edwards’ list was if he was a first-rounder. Boston wasn’t that, as he fell to the second round.

In Cleveland, though, he will have the opportunity to shine immediately. That won’t surprise the pundits who considered him a first-round in April. But others could be taken back by Boston if he stars immediately.

He will compete with Concepcion and veteran Jerry Jeudy for targets in Cleveland’s offense this fall.

Cleveland’s Other Second-Round Pick Who Could Surprise

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns nailed second-round pick Carson Schwesinger. The linebacker won the league’s Rookie Defensive Player of the Year award.

This spring, the Browns landed potential stars with two more second-round choices. In addition to Boston, Cleveland selected safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round this past April.

McNeil-Warren also made Edwards’ list of surprise AFC rookies for 2026.

“Cleveland would have taken McNeil-Warren No. 39 overall had Boston not been available,” wrote Edwards. “Instead, they were able to get him 19 picks later. At 6-foot-3.5-inches, the Browns are hoping McNeil-Warren can be for them what Kyle Hamilton and Nick Emmanwori have been for the Ravens, Seahawks, respectively.”

Similar to Boston, some pundits saw McNeil-Warren as a first-round prospect. Instead, the Browns landed him at No. 58 overall.

McNeil-Warren could contribute immediately behind Browns starting safeties Grant Deloitte and Ronnie Hickman.