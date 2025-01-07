Browns Predicted to Trade $100 Million Star to NFC For 1st-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns put together the NFL’s best defense in 2023, but to get back to the playoffs next season a couple of the best and most expensive players on that unit may need to go.

Benjamin Solak of ESPN on Monday, January 6, predicted that the Browns will move on from one of their top three cornerbacks, narrowing the choice down to two options.

“With no contending future in sight, I expect the Browns to trade players for picks. Both cornerbacks Denzel Ward (who had an excellent season) and Greg Newsome II (who had an uncharacteristically shaky season) should be made available, and one will be dealt,” Solak wrote. “For my money, I expect a young, rising team to put a first-round pick on the table for Ward (Packers? Vikings?) and give the Browns the draft capital they need to aggressively rebuild.”

Browns Must Attempt to Contend in 2025 or Tear Down Entire Blueprint

There is actually an argument for the Browns to contend next season built around two factors.

The first is the No. 2 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, which could yield a legitimate and inexpensive replacement for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The second is simply the motivation to keep edge rusher Myles Garrett, who has publicly threatened to ask out of Cleveland if he doesn’t see an immediate path to contention.

Admittedly, Cleveland is not likely to contend after a three-win campaign. But the Browns did field the league’s best defense two years ago and still have a stalwart interior on the offensive line.

The team needs to rebuild the offensive tackle position and add another pass-catcher or two alongside breakout wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and 2023 Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku. Also, Nick Chubb is probably on his way out, but finding a running back on Day 3 of the draft to pair with Jerome Ford in the final year of his rookie deal could allow Cleveland to put together at least a passable run game next season.

Trading Denzel Ward Makes More Sense Financially for Browns’ Rebuild Than Moving Greg Newsome

There is a lot of roster work ahead of the Browns, and moving on from Ward arguably makes more sense than Newsome because of how much money the former represents on the cap sheet compared to the latter.

Ward will enter the third season of a five-year, $100.5 million contract in 2025. Meanwhile Newsome, a former first-round pick, will play on a $13.4 million team option.

Also, if the Browns are looking for a first-rounder in return from Green Bay or Minnesota or the like, they are far more likely to get it for a three-time Pro Bowler coming off a big year than a former starter who Cleveland demoted to CB3 in 2024.

Trading Ward clears more money off the cap sheet next season and in the years moving forward while also bringing back a more lucrative return. Newsome is not a home run as the second starting outside cornerback alongside Martin Emerson Jr. in Cleveland, but he is not a bad bet, either.

Newsome started 39 of 41 games played across his first three seasons and started three of 13 contests last year before ending the campaign on the injured reserve list (IR).

The Browns also have 2023 fifth-round pick Cameron Mitchell on the roster, who didn’t excel this season (103rd player ranking out of 116 cornerbacks who saw enough snaps to qualify, per Pro Football Focus) but has two years of experience in the Browns’ defensive system.