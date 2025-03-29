Browns QB Deshaun Watson Makes Announcement on Comeback

Injured Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson plans to publicly document his progress as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

Watson initially ruptured his Achilles in October. He reinjured his Achilles in January, requiring additional surgery. The Browns expect him to miss most of next season, but a firm timeline for a return is uncertain.

“Unfortunately, he turned his foot (or) ankle that caused the re-tear during the normal stages of the recovery process,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the NFL Combine. “I know there’s been a lot of speculation and everything out there, but there’s nothing nefarious. It’s just an unfortunate accident. So our focus is on making sure that he gets healthy and can be back to normal.”

Watson has started posting clips to social media showing his work during the rehab process. He recently posted a video explaining what he plans to do.

“I always wanted to tell my story and document my process. A lot of my true fans love to see the process and the details, the things a lot of people don’t get to see,” Watson said. “But I think when I got my injury it just clicked that this was the time to start it. Where I can really dive deep into not just the player Deshaun Watson, but who Deshaun really is as a person.”

It’s not the first time Watson has tried to give people more insight into his perspective and voice. His podcast with his quarterback coach Quincy Avery, called “QB Unplugged,” touched on various topics. However, the show looks to be over, with the last episode posted seven months ago.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson: I’m Never Complacent

The recent posts and commentary from Watson signal an attempt at a public rebrand. Once viewed as one of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks — earning multiple Pro Bowl nods and praise for his poise and playmaking ability — Watson’s reputation has taken a significant hit.

Watson’s off-field controversies have tarnished his image. On the field, his performances since returning from suspension have been inconsistent at best, a far cry from the dynamic player fans once saw in Houston. As a result, Watson has gone from a rising star to a frequent target for criticism. His latest efforts on social media appear aimed at resetting that narrative.

“I learned about patience and how to face the struggle and adversity. I learned how to control my emotions, my thoughts and inner peace. And really how to control my peace in general while interacting with people,” Watson said. “I’m still learning, still growing. The beauty of me is just that I’m never complacent; I’m never comfortable. I can learn from anybody in any situation. As long as I keep that mindset and keep growing, I’m in a good spot right now.”

Deshaun Watson Likely Done With Browns

Watson’s comeback story likely won’t end with him as the Browns’ starting quarterback. Many predict that Watson has thrown his last pass with the Browns after his rough stretch. And he may struggle finding a home in the NFL once his contract expires with the Browns in 2026.

Watson has struggled to find success in Cleveland, posting a 9-10 record as the starter, including a disappointing 1-6 mark this past season. Over that span, he has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

The Browns are actively trying to lock in their quarterback plans for the foreseeable future. Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.