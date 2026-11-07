Browns Make Deshaun Watson Announcement Ahead of Saints Game

Deshaun Watson is officially out of concussion protocol as the Cleveland Browns prepare to face the New Orleans Saints.

The Browns announced the update Saturday, with Ian Rapoport also confirming that Watson remains questionable. The clearance does not change Cleveland’s starting quarterback: Shedeur Sanders will make his first start of the season Sunday.

Head coach Todd Monken committed to Sanders on Friday after Watson missed the week of practice, outside of some limited work. Watson could participate in individual drills and attend meetings but was unable to take team reps.

The preparation gap kept Sanders in line to start even if Watson received medical clearance before kickoff. Monken has left open the possibility of Watson serving as the backup.

“Haven’t decided that yet. We’re still, you know, working through that, working through his ability to clear it,” Monken said.

Watson entered the protocol after reporting symptoms Tuesday morning. He took a helmet-to-helmet hit during the 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh, passed evaluations and returned to finish the game before developing symptoms Monday night.

Deshaun Watson Still Has Browns’ Support

Cleveland has framed the change around Watson’s injury and missed preparation, with Monken indicating this week that he still views the veteran as his starter.

“Yeah, he’s been our starter for eight games. I would assume he’s still our starter,” Monken said Wednesday.

Rapoport reported that Watson isn’t at risk of losing his starting job. But Sanders getting on the field isn’t Cleveland’s worst reality at this point in the year.

“The reason why he’s not starting is that, generally, starting quarterbacks need reps to go out and play effectively. Shedeur Sanders got all of the one reps,” Rapoport said. “For the Cleveland Browns, this comes at a good time. They are among the better teams in their division. They have been playing well, Watson has led them back a couple of times and his job is not in jeopardy. That said, getting out of this season getting a little bit of a look at the future and Shedeur Sanders is not a bad thing. The team is excited to see the product he puts on the field on Sunday.”

Watson has helped Cleveland reach 5-3, completing 65.5% of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added 217 rushing yards and a touchdown.

His five game-winning drives have been central to the Browns’ winning record, but the offense has struggled to produce consistently. Cleveland is averaging 17.4 points per game, ranking 29th in the NFL.

Todd Monken Eager to See Shedeur Sanders Start

Watson’s standing has not diminished the Browns’ enthusiasm about Sanders getting his opportunity.

“Oh yeah, I’m fired up. I’m fired up to see him play. I mean, who wouldn’t be?” Monken said Friday.

Monken praised Sanders’ confidence, command of the huddle and throwing during his week with the starters. He also pointed to improvements in his footwork, mechanics, progressions and understanding of protections.

Sanders has completed all three of his passes this season for just 2 yards. Sunday will give Cleveland its first extended look at that progress after he went 3-4 in seven starts as a rookie.

He will also have tight end Harold Fannin Jr. available after the Browns’ leading receiver finished the week without a game designation. Cleveland visits the 2-5 Saints looking to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season.