Browns Make Final Call on Deshaun Watson Ahead of Saints Game

Deshaun Watson returned to practice Friday, but the Cleveland Browns are putting the offense in Shedeur Sanders’ hands against the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Todd Monken announced that Sanders will make his first start of the season Sunday. Watson remains in concussion protocol and is listed as questionable, leaving his availability unresolved even as Cleveland settled its starting quarterback decision.

Watson’s return provided some encouragement after he missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices. Watson threw passes and participated in agility work during the portion of Friday’s session open to reporters. He still had not received clearance to exit the protocol.

The injury stems from a helmet-to-helmet hit during Cleveland’s 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watson underwent a concussion evaluation and returned on the Browns’ next possession. He also passed evaluations after the game and Monday morning, according to the team’s statement.

Watson began experiencing symptoms Monday night and reported them Tuesday morning, prompting his placement in the protocol.

Sanders took the first-team reps during Watson’s absence. Now, the second-year quarterback will get his opportunity to lead a Cleveland team trying to rebound from its loss in Pittsburgh.

Todd Monken Had Left Door Open for Deshaun Watson

Earlier in the week, Monken stopped short of ruling out Watson, even if the veteran missed most of Cleveland’s preparation.

Right tackle Tytus Howard had played against Pittsburgh after returning to practice and clearing concussion protocol Saturday. Monken cautioned that getting a quarterback ready under similar circumstances would be more complicated.

“If you’re not able to take the team reps and the throwing reps, how do you get the timing with your receivers?” Monken said.

Asked whether that meant he would be uncomfortable starting Watson after only a Saturday walkthrough, Monken declined to make that determination. He acknowledged that playing without practicing would be difficult but emphasized that each situation required its own evaluation.

Watson could continue attending meetings while in the protocol. Meanwhile, Monken said the Browns had constructed their game plan Tuesday with Sanders potentially starting, giving the backup a chance to prepare for a full game after his brief, two-pass relief appearance in Pittsburgh.

Shedeur Sanders Ready for Starting Opportunity

Sanders approached the possibility of starting as an extension of the preparation he had maintained throughout the season.

He said Wednesday that his rookie experience helped identify areas he needed to improve during the offseason. He also pointed to his training camp work with Cleveland’s receivers as valuable preparation for reconnecting with the starting offense.

“On my end, I just have to step up for the quarterback room, for the team, and do what I have to do,” Sanders said.

Sanders started the final seven games of his rookie season, going 3-4 while throwing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His opportunities this season have been limited to two brief appearances behind Watson, with three completions for 2 yards.