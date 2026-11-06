Browns Send Strong Message on Shedeur Sanders After Starting Nod

Shedeur Sanders is locked in to make his first start of the season and Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is eager to see what the young quarterback can do with it.

Monken named Sanders the starter for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints after a week of preparation that left the coach encouraged. Deshaun Watson returned to practice Friday but remained in concussion protocol, opening the door for Sanders to lead Cleveland’s offense.

Asked whether he was fired up about Sanders getting the opportunity, Monken made his feelings clear.

“Who wouldn’t be?” he said. “Let’s go. Let’s see what we’ve got.”

Sanders’ work with the starters gave Monken reasons for optimism beyond simply getting another quarterback on the field.

“I liked his confidence,” Monken said. “I liked the way he operated. He threw the ball extremely well. There were positives to him taking the first-team reps in (camp).”

The summer reps now carry added value. Sanders split time with Watson during the quarterback competition, giving him experience running Monken’s offense and throwing to Cleveland’s starting receivers before settling into the backup role.

Shedeur Sanders Gets Chance to Show His Growth

Sanders has spent most of the season watching Watson after losing their preseason competition. His only game action came in brief relief appearances against the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers, completing three passes for 2 yards.

Sunday will provide a much more substantial look at his development under Monken. Sanders started the final seven games of his rookie season, going 3-4 while throwing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions across his eight appearances.

The Browns have worked to prepare him for the increased responsibility. Monken outlined plans for additional meetings and walkthroughs, supplementing the work Sanders has done throughout the season in meetings and during extra practice sessions with younger players.

“Where he’s improved is his footwork, his drops, his mechanics, understanding where to go with the ball, sense of urgency in terms of working through his progressions, protections. There were so many things he needed to work on, and he’s done that like any young player,” Monken said. “Any young player has a lot to work on, especially at the quarterback position. And you can see that from the moment we got here and that’s why we opened up the competition and we split the reps was because of his ascent.”

Offensive coordinator Travis Switzer also liked what he saw when Sanders returned to the first-team offense Wednesday.

“His urgency and his ability to command and operate was good,” Switzer said.

Sanders is approaching the opportunity as a responsibility to the players around him.

“On my end, I just got to step up for the quarterback room, for the team and do what I have to do,” Sanders said Wednesday.

Browns Still Have Deshaun Watson Decision Ahead

Monken’s enthusiasm for Sanders comes with an unresolved question about Watson’s availability.

Watson missed Wednesday and Thursday before returning for limited work Friday. He was not permitted to participate in team drills, and Monken had not determined whether he would serve as Sanders’ backup if cleared Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Monken indicated that he still viewed Watson as the starter when healthy.

“He’s been our starter for eight games. I would assume he’s still our starter,” Monken said Wednesday.

For now, Sanders takes over a 5-3 team looking to recover from a 27-6 loss in Pittsburgh. Cleveland failed to score a touchdown in that game and allowed eight sacks.