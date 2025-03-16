Browns QB Deshaun Watson Makes Major Announcement on Future

Deshaun Watson’s NFL future remains uncertain, but off the field, the Cleveland Browns quarterback is making a significant commitment, announcing his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais.

Watson and Anais announced the engagement on social media on Sunday. The couple posted photos and the caption, “Mrs. Watson Loading…” They have been dating for over five years, predating his time with the Browns.

Anais has stood by Watson despite his very public off-field issues. Watson missed 11 games in 2022 due to a suspension stemming from more than 20 allegations of sexual assault. He also paid a $5 million fine as part of a settlement for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Another civil lawsuit was filed against Watson by a woman claiming sexual assault and battery last year. The woman’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, said the claim was settled confidentially.

Watson spent a chunk of last season in Miami alongside Anais as he recovered from a torn Achilles. The two posted videos on social media, drawing the ire of some Browns fans who wondered why Watson wasn’t rehabbing with the team in Cleveland.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson to Miss Significant Time

Watson is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season. He re-injured his Achilles, requiring a second surgery. The Browns are uncertain the timeline for his potential return.

“He will miss significant time,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said at the NFL combine. “How far that spans into 2025? I can’t give you a specific

right now. He’s shown to be a fast healer and we’re going to try and be as thoughtful and aggressive with the recovery process, but that’s not something that I could predict at currently.”

Watson has struggled to find success in Cleveland, posting a 9-10 overall record as the starter, including a disappointing 1-6 mark this past season. Over that span, he has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Watson’s struggles were evident before the Achilles injury, as the Browns’ offense failed to score more than 20 points in any game. Watson didn’t eclipse 200 passing yards in any of his seven starts last season.

Deshaun Watson Likely Done With Browns

The Browns’ blockbuster trade for Watson in 2022 — sending three first-round picks to the Texans and signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal — has turned into one of the worst investments in NFL history.

Even if Watson returns to full health, his starting job is far from secure. The Browns are aggressively exploring their options this offseason in search of a true franchise quarterback. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, all signs point to Watson’s time in Cleveland coming to an end, despite having two years left on his contract.

“Deshaun Watson has two years left on his contract at $46 million fully guaranteed each year, but he has had his Achilles tendon repaired twice in the past five months and is likely to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season,” Graziano said. “There’s a strong chance Watson has played his final game as a Brown. Cleveland is thinking about what comes next at the position.”

The Browns have been aggressive in their search for a replacement, already trading for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett. The team also hosted veteran passer Russell Wilson for a visit. Additionally, Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, positioning them to select a rookie quarterback to build around for the future.