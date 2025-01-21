Hi, Subscriber

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Posts First Message Since Surgery

  • 168 Views
  • 41 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Getty Images
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Deshaun Watson broke his silence following a setback in his return to the field, sending a clear message about his mindset moving forward and the situation he finds himself in with the Cleveland Browns.

Watson ruptured his Achilles on Oct. 20 against the Cincinnati Bengals and had his first surgery less than a week later. He suffered a setback in his recovery, injuring his Achilles again and requiring additional surgery that put his entire 2025 season at risk.

“Earlier this week, when Watson reported to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for his exit physical as part of the Browns’ season-ending process, he complained of discomfort after rolling his ankle in Miami. MRI results demonstrated a re-rupture to his Achilles tendon,” the Browns said in a statement on Jan. 10. “Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in Charlotte, NC, performed both surgeries. Watson’s recovery time and return to play status is uncertain, and he will likely miss significant time during the 2025 season.”

Many have assumed that Watson’s career is over in Cleveland. However, Watson clearly isn’t ready to bow out just yet. His latest TikTok post sends a strong message, emphasizing his desire for respect. In the video, Watson is seen walking into a stadium on game day, dressed in a suit. The post featured no words but the choice of background music — a snippet from Gunna’s song “Got Damn” — features lyrics that seem to speak volumes about his current mindset.

“On and off the jet, (expletive). Uh, I don’t get no rest, (expletive). I want my respect, (expletive)” were the lyrics featured in the post.

Deshaun Watson Trade Has Been Bust for Browns

Watson has not done much to command respect during his time in Cleveland. The Browns traded for Watson in 2022 and committed to him with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract through 2026.

However, Watson has appeared in just 19 games for Cleveland due to injuries and a lengthy suspension from off-field issues. He’ll account for nearly $73 million against the salary cap in each of the next two seasons.

The Browns have posted a 9-10 record with Watson as the starter, including a disappointing 1-6 this season. Watson has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Watson’s struggles were evident this year before the Achilles injury, as the offense failed to score more than 20 points in any game. Watson also failed to surpass 200 passing yards in any of his seven starts this season.

Browns to Explore All Options to Replace Deshaun Watson

The Browns were already on a path to replace Watson prior to his setback. The team will be aggressive this offseason in landing a capable starting quarterback following a 3-14 campaign.

Cleveland has the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and could select one of the top passers, such as Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. The Browns could also look at options via free agency and trades, with names like Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers mentioned as potential targets.

Cleveland has some key pieces to be competitive, like Myles Garrett, Jerry Jeudy, Denzel Ward and others. But it’s obvious to everyone in the building that the quarterback situation needs to be addressed.

“I think we need a great quarterback. The NFL starts with that quarterback position. Once you get that, the rest of the team will follow,” Ward told TMZ recently.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Nyheim Hines's headshot N. Hines
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Charley Hughlett's headshot C. Hughlett
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Posts First Message Since Surgery

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x