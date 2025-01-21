Browns QB Deshaun Watson Posts First Message Since Surgery

Deshaun Watson broke his silence following a setback in his return to the field, sending a clear message about his mindset moving forward and the situation he finds himself in with the Cleveland Browns.

Watson ruptured his Achilles on Oct. 20 against the Cincinnati Bengals and had his first surgery less than a week later. He suffered a setback in his recovery, injuring his Achilles again and requiring additional surgery that put his entire 2025 season at risk.

“Earlier this week, when Watson reported to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for his exit physical as part of the Browns’ season-ending process, he complained of discomfort after rolling his ankle in Miami. MRI results demonstrated a re-rupture to his Achilles tendon,” the Browns said in a statement on Jan. 10. “Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in Charlotte, NC, performed both surgeries. Watson’s recovery time and return to play status is uncertain, and he will likely miss significant time during the 2025 season.”

Many have assumed that Watson’s career is over in Cleveland. However, Watson clearly isn’t ready to bow out just yet. His latest TikTok post sends a strong message, emphasizing his desire for respect. In the video, Watson is seen walking into a stadium on game day, dressed in a suit. The post featured no words but the choice of background music — a snippet from Gunna’s song “Got Damn” — features lyrics that seem to speak volumes about his current mindset.

“On and off the jet, (expletive). Uh, I don’t get no rest, (expletive). I want my respect, (expletive)” were the lyrics featured in the post.

Deshaun Watson Trade Has Been Bust for Browns

Watson has not done much to command respect during his time in Cleveland. The Browns traded for Watson in 2022 and committed to him with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract through 2026.

However, Watson has appeared in just 19 games for Cleveland due to injuries and a lengthy suspension from off-field issues. He’ll account for nearly $73 million against the salary cap in each of the next two seasons.

The Browns have posted a 9-10 record with Watson as the starter, including a disappointing 1-6 this season. Watson has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Watson’s struggles were evident this year before the Achilles injury, as the offense failed to score more than 20 points in any game. Watson also failed to surpass 200 passing yards in any of his seven starts this season.

Browns to Explore All Options to Replace Deshaun Watson

The Browns were already on a path to replace Watson prior to his setback. The team will be aggressive this offseason in landing a capable starting quarterback following a 3-14 campaign.

Cleveland has the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and could select one of the top passers, such as Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. The Browns could also look at options via free agency and trades, with names like Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers mentioned as potential targets.

Cleveland has some key pieces to be competitive, like Myles Garrett, Jerry Jeudy, Denzel Ward and others. But it’s obvious to everyone in the building that the quarterback situation needs to be addressed.

“I think we need a great quarterback. The NFL starts with that quarterback position. Once you get that, the rest of the team will follow,” Ward told TMZ recently.