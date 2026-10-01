Deshaun Watson Gets Bad News Ahead of Steelers Game

Deshaun Watson’s comeback has helped the Cleveland Browns win two straight games, but it hasn’t convinced the organization he’s its long-term answer at quarterback — at least yet.

The Browns enter Thursday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 2-1 after consecutive comeback victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Watson has strengthened his hold on the starting job, although the outlook beyond this season remains uncertain.

“While team sources indicated that Watson’s performance through three games hasn’t convinced the Browns to consider Watson the long-term answer, Cleveland’s surprising start has shifted the conversation inside the building to whether the 31-year-old passer and the Browns can build short-term momentum,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi said.

Watson is in the final year of his five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. The report leaves him with more to prove before the Browns would consider building their future around him again.

Winning Will Continue to Change Conversation for Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A year ago, Watson was basically written off, with owner Jimmy Haslam calling the blockbuster trade for him a “big swing-and-a-miss.” But coach Todd Monken has backed Watson while making clear that better football is the way to change the conversation around both him and the team.

“The better we play, the more we deserve to be cheered,” Monken said after the win over Carolina.

Cleveland acquired Watson from the Houston Texans in 2022, but he entered this season having played just 19 games for the Browns, throwing 19 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions.

Watson served an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy in his first season. Shoulder surgery ended his 2023 campaign, and a torn Achilles cut short his 2024 season. He ruptured the tendon again during his recovery and missed all of 2025.

Through three games this season, Watson has thrown for 587 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. Beating Pittsburgh in prime time would give him another meaningful result to put behind those numbers.

Deshaun Watson Wants to Keep Playing for Years

Watson’s own plans extend well beyond the end of his current contract. Asked Tuesday whether he could envision playing another 12 years, Watson made clear that he wants a lengthy NFL future.

“I want to play as long as I possibly can, until football tells me I can’t,” Watson said.

He has also expressed interest in continuing that career in Cleveland. During training camp, Watson said he would be open to another contract with the Browns and pushed back on the idea that his strained relationship with some fans reflected how he felt about the city.

“I don’t have any bad feelings toward Cleveland. I love Cleveland,” Watson said.

Shedeur Sanders Still Waiting Behind Deshaun Watson

If Watson cannot turn this start into a lasting answer, Shedeur Sanders remains the Browns’ most immediate alternative. The second-year quarterback is Watson’s primary backup and is waiting for an opportunity to lead Monken’s offense. Watson’s recent success has made a change harder to justify, particularly with Cleveland competing for position in the AFC North.

The Browns also have Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green to evaluate. Gabriel began the season on injured reserve with a back injury, while Green sits behind Sanders on the depth chart and has served as the emergency QB on game days.

Having multiple young quarterbacks gives Cleveland options, but none has secured the job beyond this season. Sanders being next in line to play does not guarantee he will be the choice to lead the franchise in 2027.

The long-term answer could still be outside the building. Cleveland owns two first-round picks in the 2027 draft, giving the Browns the resources to pursue another quarterback or to move up for a prospect they want.