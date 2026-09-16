Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield Sound Off on Grudge Match

The Cleveland Browns scorned Baker Mayfield for Deshaun Watson ahead of the 2022 season in what proved among the worst decisions in NFL history, and now the two are set to square off in a grudge match in Florida this coming Sunday.

Watson and Mayfield both spoke about the matchup, as did Cleveland head coach Todd Monken who wasn’t part of the Browns organization when it made the switch from Mayfield to Watson, but did serve as Mayfield’s offensive coordinator in Northeast Ohio for one season in 2019 and named Watson the team’s starter for Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2026 campaign.

“I think that’s a defensive player question. My main focus is trying to figure out what their defense is doing so we can find ways to be successful and get points,” Watson said, per Daryl Ruiter of 923 The FAN. “So as far as that, I respect Baker and everything he did every since college. We’ve been playing against each other since college. He’s a hell of a player, hell of a quarterback, and they paid him for a reason.”

Baker Mayfield Shares Thoughts on His Former Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken

Mayfield, who inked a three-year extension worth $165 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, has been clear about his disappointment in the Browns’ decision more than four years ago to spurn him for Watson.

The Bucs QB this offseason had words for former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was at the helm of the locker room at the time of the decision, with Mayfield sending an ominous message about how excited he is to face Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons twice annually moving forward as co-members of the NFC South Division.

Thus, Mayfield’s comments about his team’s game against the Browns in Week 2 were perhaps most pointed in a response to a question about facing off against Monken, his former offensive coordinator in 2019, which was Mayfield’s second season in Cleveland.

“My year with Todd wasn’t the best year for the Browns in 2019. We were kinda all over the place,” Mayfield said, per Camryn Justice of WEWS. “Todd’s obviously an aggressive play-caller, wants to spread the ball out.

“Obviously known him for years, so we’ll see what happens.”

Todd Monken Has High Praise for Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

Also on Wednesday, Monken shared his thoughts about facing off against Mayfield in Week 2, as well as what type of QB Mayfield has proven to be.

“He’s highly intelligent,” Monken said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “He wants the game plan early so he can look at it at home, so he comes in the building prepared. On the field he’s just highly, highly competitive. He holds himself to a high standard, and he holds others to a high standard, which is everything you’re looking for in a player — I guess just in a human being in general.”

The Bucs are 8.5-point home favorites against the Browns as of Wednesday afternoon, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.