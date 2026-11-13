Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Big Break Ahead of Return

Deshaun Watson’s return to the Cleveland Browns’ lineup will come against a Houston Texans defense suddenly missing two important pieces.

Houston ruled out edge rusher Danielle Hunter and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on Friday, giving Watson a more favorable matchup against his former team. Hunter is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Al-Shaair has a groin issue.

The Texans could be without another significant threat. Will Anderson Jr. is questionable with an ankle injury after missing Friday’s practice. Both Anderson and Hunter appeared on the injury report Thursday before sitting out the final practice.

For a quarterback who has taken 33 sacks in eight appearances, the development matters. Watson was sacked eight times during his last start against Pittsburgh, when the Browns managed just six points. He also absorbed a hit from Jaquan Brisker that preceded his concussion-related absence.

Houston’s losses arrive just days after its pass rush tied a franchise record with eight sacks against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jadeveon Clowney Could Take on Bigger Role Against Browns

Hunter’s absence creates an opening for former Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to play a larger role. Clowney is expected to replace Hunter, with Logan Hall also potentially getting more work.

Clowney’s return to Cleveland already carried some history. The Browns hosted him during training camp, but he ultimately signed with Houston. He also surfaced as a possible trade option before the deadline, although the Texans’ victory over the Chargers made a potential reunion less likely.

Now Cleveland must prepare to block him. The Browns have allowed 38 sacks through nine games, and changing quarterbacks did not eliminate the problem. Shedeur Sanders was sacked five times in his start against New Orleans.

“(The pass rush) affects everything you do in the pass game. That’s what you have to think about first. And everybody’s got a piece of that,” Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said.” Anytime you play premier pass rushers, that’s got to be at the front of your mind when it comes to any pass play, really.”

Browns Still Have Injury Question Around Denzel Boston

Watson’s own supporting cast remains unsettled. Rookie receiver Denzel Boston has been dealing with a toe injury and is questionable after returning to practice on a limited basis Friday. He leads Cleveland with 507 receiving yards. Boston was spotted leaving the locker room in a walking boot on Friday.

Fullback Michael Burton is also out with a calf injury. Cleveland did get encouraging news along the offensive line, where Austin Barber, Tytus Howard and Elgton Jenkins practiced fully Friday and received no game designation.

Watson returns after Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-22 overtime loss to New Orleans. Todd Monken restored Watson to the starting role Wednesday, with Cleveland trying to end a two-game skid before its bye.

“Yeah, it’s a big opportunity for us. Get back on the winning track, especially in front of our home fans,” Watson said Wednesday.

The Browns enter Sunday at 5-4. A victory would send them into the break at 6-4 before they resume their schedule against Las Vegas on November 29.