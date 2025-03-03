Hi, Subscriber

Browns Close to Final Call on Deshaun Watson’s Time in Cleveland

  • 198 Views
  • 53 Shares
  • Updated
Deshaun Watson
Getty
Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns tied their own hands with regards to Deshaun Watson, which afforded the controversial QB three years of rope with the organization despite off-field concerns and on-field mistakes.

But that time now appears over, as Watson rehabilitates from a twice-torn Achilles tendon and Cleveland holds the No. 2 pick in an NFL draft most experts consider two signal-callers deep.

“There’s a strong chance Watson has played his final game as a Brown,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Sunday, March 2. “Cleveland is thinking about what comes next at the position.”

The Browns can’t avoid paying Watson the remainder of his $230 million contract. However, considering he’s unlikely to be healthy enough to play at any point in 2025, they’re under no obligation to ever play him again.

Neither Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders Grades Favorably Compared to Recent 1st-Round QBs

Cleveland Browns, Jalen Milroe, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders

GettyMiami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

Graziano added that most of his sources see a quarterback coming to Cleveland via the draft next month.

“The overwhelming belief of the people I spoke to this week is that the Browns plan to stay put at No. 2 in the draft and take one of the top quarterbacks,” he elaborated. “Their preference between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders is unclear, but if one goes at No. 1, I believe they’d be OK with taking the other.”

Unfortunately for the Browns, neither Ward or Sanders stacks up particularly well against the 19 first-round QBs of the last five drafts. ESPN’s Matt Miller ranked them all based on pre-draft grades using the input of scouts, coaches and executives around the league. Of the 21 QBs considered, Ward ranked 18th while Sanders came in at 20th.

“[Ward] will have to iron out delays in his processing and a penchant for hanging around in the pocket too long,” Miller wrote. “Ward had seven interceptions and three fumbles in 2024, but scouts think his late throws will lead to more interceptions at the pro level against defenders with more speed and coverage discipline.”

Sanders’ critiques, meanwhile, were worse.

“Without the elite size, arm strength or mobility of previous top prospects, Sanders relies on his toughness and accuracy,” Miller wrote. “Sanders’ grade (86) would place him in the early-Round 2 portion of the draft. But given the lack of quarterback talent this year and team needs, he will likely be a top-10 pick.”

Shedeur Sanders Made Waves With Comments at NFL Combine

The Cleveland Browns could be in position to draft Shedeur Sanders.

GettyColorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders turned some heads with his comments at the combine last week, where he didn’t workout or throw for teams but did have meetings with prospective franchises and also spoke to the media.

The 23-year-old QB sent a warning to any teams not looking to change their culture to avoid drafting him, as he deemed himself a culture changer at the next level. Sanders also went on to laud his leadership abilities and mental toughness, the latter of which he said is the most crucial element for an NFL quarterback to possess.

He also blamed “external hate” of his family name as the cause for any analyst suggesting he’s not one of the best signal-callers in the 2025 class.

“I’ve done it at two locations already, so it’s simple. So that’s why when people say I’m not one of the top quarterbacks, or the top quarterback, what are y’all going based off of?” Sanders said. “Because I did it year after year after year, and you see the progression. So obviously, it’s got to be some type of external hate that you have for the family, for the last name, for anything — because I know I proved myself on the field.”

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns Close to Final Call on Deshaun Watson’s Time in Cleveland

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x