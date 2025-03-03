Browns Close to Final Call on Deshaun Watson’s Time in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns tied their own hands with regards to Deshaun Watson, which afforded the controversial QB three years of rope with the organization despite off-field concerns and on-field mistakes.

But that time now appears over, as Watson rehabilitates from a twice-torn Achilles tendon and Cleveland holds the No. 2 pick in an NFL draft most experts consider two signal-callers deep.

“There’s a strong chance Watson has played his final game as a Brown,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Sunday, March 2. “Cleveland is thinking about what comes next at the position.”

The Browns can’t avoid paying Watson the remainder of his $230 million contract. However, considering he’s unlikely to be healthy enough to play at any point in 2025, they’re under no obligation to ever play him again.

Neither Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders Grades Favorably Compared to Recent 1st-Round QBs

Graziano added that most of his sources see a quarterback coming to Cleveland via the draft next month.

“The overwhelming belief of the people I spoke to this week is that the Browns plan to stay put at No. 2 in the draft and take one of the top quarterbacks,” he elaborated. “Their preference between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders is unclear, but if one goes at No. 1, I believe they’d be OK with taking the other.”

Unfortunately for the Browns, neither Ward or Sanders stacks up particularly well against the 19 first-round QBs of the last five drafts. ESPN’s Matt Miller ranked them all based on pre-draft grades using the input of scouts, coaches and executives around the league. Of the 21 QBs considered, Ward ranked 18th while Sanders came in at 20th.

“[Ward] will have to iron out delays in his processing and a penchant for hanging around in the pocket too long,” Miller wrote. “Ward had seven interceptions and three fumbles in 2024, but scouts think his late throws will lead to more interceptions at the pro level against defenders with more speed and coverage discipline.”

Sanders’ critiques, meanwhile, were worse.

“Without the elite size, arm strength or mobility of previous top prospects, Sanders relies on his toughness and accuracy,” Miller wrote. “Sanders’ grade (86) would place him in the early-Round 2 portion of the draft. But given the lack of quarterback talent this year and team needs, he will likely be a top-10 pick.”

Shedeur Sanders Made Waves With Comments at NFL Combine

Sanders turned some heads with his comments at the combine last week, where he didn’t workout or throw for teams but did have meetings with prospective franchises and also spoke to the media.

The 23-year-old QB sent a warning to any teams not looking to change their culture to avoid drafting him, as he deemed himself a culture changer at the next level. Sanders also went on to laud his leadership abilities and mental toughness, the latter of which he said is the most crucial element for an NFL quarterback to possess.

Play

He also blamed “external hate” of his family name as the cause for any analyst suggesting he’s not one of the best signal-callers in the 2025 class.

“I’ve done it at two locations already, so it’s simple. So that’s why when people say I’m not one of the top quarterbacks, or the top quarterback, what are y’all going based off of?” Sanders said. “Because I did it year after year after year, and you see the progression. So obviously, it’s got to be some type of external hate that you have for the family, for the last name, for anything — because I know I proved myself on the field.”