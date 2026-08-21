Deshaun Watson Could Receive Major Honor With Browns QB Job

Deshaun Watson could be booed by Cleveland Browns fans one day and voted a team captain by his teammates soon after.

That unusual possibility highlights the divide surrounding Watson as he closes in on potentially reclaiming the Browns’ starting quarterback job. Watson remains deeply unpopular with a significant portion of the fan base, but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com says he continues to command respect inside the locker room.

“I could see them making him captain,” Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan. “What people on the outside don’t understand is that his teammates like and respect him and they always have. He’s a team guy and very much about winning. I would think that they would if they name him the starter.”

Watson was voted a captain by his teammates in 2023 and 2024. The possibility of Watson receiving that honor again will not sit well with everyone. His Browns tenure has included an 11-game suspension stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct, inconsistent production and multiple season-ending injuries.

There has also been little return on Cleveland’s historic $230 million investment. Watson has made only 19 starts since the Browns traded three first-round picks for him in 2022.

Deshaun Watson Not Expecting Warm Welcome From Browns Fans

Watson is scheduled to play the third quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. It will be his first appearance in front of the home crowd since rupturing his Achilles in October 2024.

A portion of the crowd cheered as Watson went down with the injury, creating an uncomfortable scene as he was carted off the field. Watson later acknowledged that the reaction hurt, although he said he understood the frustration surrounding his performance. Nearly two years later, the relationship between Watson and Browns fans remains strained.

“I don’t care,” Watson said of getting a potentially negative reaction from the crowd.

Watson may hear boos when he enters the game, especially with Shedeur Sanders receiving significantly more support from the fan base throughout the quarterback competition. At the same time, Watson has a chance to begin changing the conversation with his play.

He delivered an efficient performance against the Chicago Bears, completing 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards while leading Cleveland to 10 points over two quarters.

Browns QB Decision Could Come Soon

Watson and Sanders split first-team work during Thursday’s joint practice against the Bills. Both quarterbacks made plays, but neither created obvious separation. Itʻs assumed Watson is the lead candidate, but Browns coach Todd Monken reserved judgment until he could review the film.

“Before I see it, I won’t comment, but I’ve been pleased with both of them, and I was pleased with both of them today,” Monken said. “We’re not where we want to be, and we don’t have to be. We’ve got a couple more weeks.”

Sanders will start Saturday and play the first half. Watson will take over in the third, followed likely by Dillon Gabriel in the fourth.

Monken said the game remains part of the evaluation, but Watson has built momentum. Cleveland will likely name a starter after the contest against the Bills. Whether Browns fans embrace that decision is another matter.