Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message on Jaguars Ahead of Opener

Deshaun Watson has never lost a start against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cleveland Browns need that streak to survive a much different test Sunday.

Watson enters the season opener with a 7-0 record as a starter against Jacksonville, an opponent he regularly beat while playing for the Houston Texans.

“I guess a majority of it was that they were one of our big rival teams. Been in that same divison when I played in Houston. It was mandatory to try to get those games,” Watson said. “Those were close, intense games and we found ways to win. That’s pretty much it.”

The Browns would gladly take another close win. But Watson’s history against Jacksonville comes with a significant caveat: Neither he nor the Jaguars are in the same position they were during his Houston years.

Jacksonville is coming off a 13-4 season and an AFC South championship, giving Cleveland an immediate challenge on the road. The Jaguars reached the playoffs before falling to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

Watson, meanwhile, is trying to prove he can still be a reliable NFL starter after nearly two years away from regular-season action.

Deshaun Watson Embraces Chance to Revive Career

For Watson, Sunday represents an opportunity that was far from guaranteed when he began another lengthy rehabilitation.

“I’m super excited. I’m super happy. I’m super blessed for the opportunity that this organization gave me and I just want to be able to capitalize on it. I want to take full advantage of it.”

Watson initially ruptured his right Achilles tendon in October 2024. He injured it again during recovery and underwent a second surgery in January 2025, missing the entire season.

The injuries compounded questions that already existed about his performance. Watson has struggled to consistently resemble the quarterback Cleveland expected when it acquired him from Houston and committed to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

At points during that stretch, a return to the starting lineup looked uncertain. Now Watson has another chance to make the investment produce something on the field.

Browns Plan to Have Shedeur Sanders Active

The Browns also expect to have Shedeur Sanders available behind Watson when they face Jacksonville.

Head coach Todd Monken offered a two-word answer Wednesday when asked whether he expected Sanders to be active.

“I do,” Monken said.

That provides clarity after speculation about how Cleveland might arrange its quarterbacks on game day. Rookie Taylen Green could have a package of plays designed to capitalize on his mobility, creating questions about whether the Browns would have all three quarterbacks active.

Green’s potential involvement gives Monken another option on offense. Sanders’ availability addresses a more fundamental need: having a backup ready to run the offense if Watson cannot finish the game.

The Browns enter the opener as 8.5-point underdogs and face another road test against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 before returning to Cleveland to host the Carolina Panthers in their home opener.