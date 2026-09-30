Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Bad News on Future Ahead of Week 4

Deshaun Watson has won two straight games for the Cleveland Browns but still faces significant uncertainty about his future.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson offered a blunt assessment of Watson’s future during a Tuesday appearance on 92.3 The Fan. Cleveland’s 2-1 start has given Watson something to build on heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers but Jackson remains skeptical it will lead to a prolonged stay.

“The chances he’s on this team next year remain slim. And frankly, chances he’s the quarterback around the bye week remain slim,” Jackson said. “But they’re winning. He’s getting a little bit better. We’ll see.”

The Browns’ break comes in Week 11, making that a potential turning point in Jackson’s view.

Deshaun Watson Delivers Late Despite Browns’ Offensive Issues

Watson has made the throws Cleveland needed over the past two weeks, helping beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before pulling out Sunday’s 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Against Carolina, he found Harold Fannin Jr. for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:48 remaining, then connected with Denzel Boston for the two-point conversion. Watson finished 16-of-30 for 144 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

The finish followed another difficult stretch. Cleveland went three-and-out on its first three possessions of the second half, allowing Carolina to erase a halftime deficit and move ahead.

Watson also benefited from missed interception opportunities. An early throw intended for rookie KC Concepcion nearly went the other way, and Watson acknowledged Tuesday that the two were not on the same page on the route.

“The fourth quarter results have been good and this offense really does have room to grow,” Jackson said. “But he’s got to quit throwing the ball to the other team, because eventually those are going to be caught. But in the fourth quarter, he’s throwing it right to his guys. It’s confounding, but so far it’s worked.”

Browns, Deshaun Watson Will Not Force Explosive Plays

Explosive plays remain another concern. Watson averaged just 4.8 yards per attempt against Carolina, leaving little room to overcome missed throws and stalled possessions.

When asked about getting more from the vertical passing game, Watson said he wants to take the opportunities defenses allow rather than force throws downfield. He also pointed to the running game as a way to draw defenders closer to the line and create openings over the top.

“I mean, at the end of the day you got to take what the defense gives you. I think teams know we want to be explosive, but at the same time, you got to let it come to it,” Watson said. “It’s got to happen naturally. Once you try to force those explosives and throw it downfield, and now you’re sitting at third-and-long, and those are wasted plays. So, you got to take when those opportunities come and hit them. But at the same time, if it takes 20 plays to get a touchdown, then hey, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Deshaun Watson Plans to Keep Playing

Watson’s future in Cleveland remains uncertain, but he has no intention of putting an expiration date on his career. The 31-year-old was asked Tuesday whether he could envision himself playing another 12 years, a question that came as the Browns prepared to face 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.

“That’s the goal, man. God willing, for sure. God willing. That’s the goal. So, I want to play as long as I possibly can, until football tells me I can’t,” Watson said.

Keeping this run going could help Watson find work beyond this season. Earning another long-term commitment from Cleveland would require much more than two strong finishes, particularly given the inconsistency that has accompanied them.