Deshaun Watson Provides Major Update on Return

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hit a significant milestone in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles, which he showed off on social media on Monday.

Watson initially ruptured his Achilles on the field in October against the Cincinnati Bengals. He reinjured his Achilles in January, requiring additional surgery. The Browns announced that he’d miss most of next season, but a firm timeline for a return is still uncertain.

Watson has been actively documenting his recovery on social media, and his latest post offered a promising update. The video showed him working out at the Browns facility and throwing passes — but this time, without the protective boot that had appeared in his previous posts.

“Respect your journey,” the post read.

The video confirms what Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier in the week, that Watson had been cleared to be out of the boot.

“He’s working really hard. Doing a nice job in his rehab,” Stefanski said. “Doing a great job in the meeting room as well.”

Deshaun Watson Remains Presence for Browns

Watson has remained engaged despite uncertainty surrounding his availability for next season, staying active in his rehab while also contributing in the meeting room during offseason workouts.

Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel also said he’s looking forward to collaborating with Watson, as well as Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, the other veteran QBs on the roster.

“We’re in a room full of not just us, but Kenny, Joe, and Deshaun,” Gabriel said, alluding to the battle between him and Shedeur Sanders. “And for us, we know how important a healthy QB room is, but also a team that you want to be a part of, and how do you create an environment every single day where everyone can be at their best and that’s just pushing one another, which talent naturally does. And you know, naturally it’s healthy for us where we all go do our thing and everyone wins.”

Deshaun Watson Unlikely to Start for Browns Again

Watson’s $230 million fully guaranteed contract, which he signed after being traded to the Browns, keeps him linked to Cleveland through the 2026 season. However, Watson is unlikely to get another chance at the starting job.

The Browns have publicly moved on from Watson, as evident by comments from owner Jimmy Haslam.

“We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun,” Haslam said at the league’s annual meeting. “We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.

“… [The trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee [Haslam] and I, so hold us accountable.”

The Browns are in the early stages of their four-man quarterback battle, which will include Gabriel, Sanders, Flacco, and Pickett. The team plans to let it play out in training camp and how it ends up is to be determined.

If either Gabriel or Sanders can secure the starting job, it would go a long way in helping the Browns offset the burden of Watson’s massive contract by giving them a viable quarterback on a rookie deal.