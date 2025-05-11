Browns Give Key Update on Deshaun Watson’s Status

As the Cleveland Browns quarterback battle kicks off, Deshaun Watson remains working in the background, hopeful of an eventual return to the field.

Watson initially ruptured his Achilles in October against the Cincinnati Bengals. He reinjured his Achilles in January, requiring additional surgery. The Browns expect him to miss most of next season, but a firm timeline for a return is still uncertain.

Despite the injury, Watson has remained around the facility in Cleveland and is staying engaged, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“He’s working really hard. Doing a nice job in his rehab,” Stefanski said, confirming Watson is out of his walking boot. “Doing a great job in the meeting room as well.”

The Browns rookie quarterbacks have mentioned Watson a few times this week. Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel made sure to include Watson when discussing the quarterback room.

“We’re in a room full of not just us, but Kenny, Joe, and Deshaun,” Gabriel said, alluding to the battle between him and Shedeur Sanders. “And for us, we know how important a healthy QB room is, but also a team that you want to be a part of, and how do you create an environment every single day where everyone can be at their best and that’s just pushing one another, which talent naturally does. And you know, naturally it’s healthy for us where we all go do our thing and everyone wins.”

Browns Admitted ‘Swing and Miss’ With Watson

Watson is the highest-paid player in the Browns quarterback room by a wide margin but isn’t expected to be part of the team’s plans moving forward. Cleveland made a blockbuster move for Watson in 2022. The Browns sent three first-round picks and other draft capital to the Houston Texans to land Watson. The team also handed the three-time Pro Bowler a $230 million fully guaranteed contract, which has turned out to be a disaster.

Watson has played in just 19 games over three seasons in Cleveland due to a lengthy suspension and injuries. Browns owner, Jimmy Haslam, admitted defeat on the move this offseason.

“We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun,” Haslam said at the league’s annual meeting. “We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.

“… [The trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee [Haslam] and I, so hold us accountable.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Documenting Recovery on Social Media

Watson has been very present on social media during his latest injury recovery — a significant change from the past. He’s been proudly sporting Browns gear in the posts, which show him doing rehab in the team’s facility.

“You know, everyone’s doubting me. Everyone don’t believe in me. They don’t think that I can get back to where I was,” Watson said in a video posted to social media. “So I know, and I believe the work that I put in. What I believe in myself, the peace that I’ve been channeling these last couple months, I know I’m gonna be way better than before.”

Watson is under contract with the Browns through the 2026 season, but even when fully healthy, it’s increasingly unlikely he’ll start another game for Cleveland.