Hi, Subscriber

Cheap Browns’ Watson Replacement Predicted to Sign With Steelers

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Deshaun Watson, Justin Fields
Getty
Deshaun Watson walking out of the tunnel

The Cleveland Browns could view their quarterback situation as an opportunity to buy low on a potential starter. Of the options available on the free agency market, Justin Fields could be the ideal one to pursue.

Fields, who will turn 26 years old in March, impressed with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his six starts, going 4-2. However, he was eventually the QB2, with veteran Russell Wilson taking over.

As the Steelers look to figure out their own quarterback situation, it’s possible that Fields will join a different team.

Speaking with NFL executives and making predictions for the 2025 offseason, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN predicted he’d re-sign with the Steelers

“People around the league are torn about what the Steelers should or will do at quarterback. The Russell Wilson experiment was not a failure — he showed promise and gave the offense a lift midseason. But he was signed to help the Steelers in the playoffs, where Pittsburgh lost in the first round again.

“Some executives believe the Steelers could bring back Wilson. But Fields is 25 — 11 years younger — and has an explosive skill set around which the team could build … at least for one more year,” Fowler wrote on January 21.

An NFL executive added that it could go either way between Wilson and Fields.

“I still think this could go either way,” an NFL scouting director said. “Part of me feels like they bring back Russell. Either way, I expect them to draft a quarterback fairly high. They need someone who can be the answer long term.”

Browns ‘Should’ Have Fields On Their Radar

If Fields signs for less than $15 million annually, the Cleveland Browns shouldn’t expect to get anyone better. Perhaps they could go with a quarterback at No. 2, bring Fields in, and have them compete for the QB1 spot.

Either way, Fields would be a nice addition for more reasons than one. Not only is Deshaun Watson expected to miss most of the 2025 season due to another Achilles injury, but he’s statistically been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL during his time with the Browns.

Anything would be an upgrade for Cleveland.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com recently named Fields as an option for the Browns, adding that he’s someone “that should be on the Browns radar” for 2025.

“With Russell Wilson losing his last five starts, including the wild card playoff game against the Ravens, there seems to be some momentum for Fields starting for the Steelers in 2025. Mike Tomlin was complimentary of him after the season, and it’s doubtful the Steelers will keep both him and Wilson,” Cabot wrote.

“But Tomlin also made it clear that they don’t need a high draft pick to land a good starting quarterback. If Fields becomes available, he’s certainly someone that should be on the Browns’ radar as a possible starter or bridge quarterback in 2025.”

Fields Has Question Marks, Too

If the Cleveland Browns are looking for the perfect quarterback this offseason, they likely won’t find that. However, as they saw in 2023, the Browns don’t need a top-five quarterback to be a respectable team.

They simply need someone better than Watson, and while there are options to help them accomplish that, the Browns cap situation is tricky.

Fields wouldn’t be perfect, but if he could be serviceable and the defense plays how it can, Cleveland would be a better team next year.

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Nyheim Hines's headshot N. Hines
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Charley Hughlett's headshot C. Hughlett
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Cheap Browns’ Watson Replacement Predicted to Sign With Steelers

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x