Cheap Browns’ Watson Replacement Predicted to Sign With Steelers

The Cleveland Browns could view their quarterback situation as an opportunity to buy low on a potential starter. Of the options available on the free agency market, Justin Fields could be the ideal one to pursue.

Fields, who will turn 26 years old in March, impressed with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his six starts, going 4-2. However, he was eventually the QB2, with veteran Russell Wilson taking over.

As the Steelers look to figure out their own quarterback situation, it’s possible that Fields will join a different team.

Speaking with NFL executives and making predictions for the 2025 offseason, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN predicted he’d re-sign with the Steelers

“People around the league are torn about what the Steelers should or will do at quarterback. The Russell Wilson experiment was not a failure — he showed promise and gave the offense a lift midseason. But he was signed to help the Steelers in the playoffs, where Pittsburgh lost in the first round again.

“Some executives believe the Steelers could bring back Wilson. But Fields is 25 — 11 years younger — and has an explosive skill set around which the team could build … at least for one more year,” Fowler wrote on January 21.

An NFL executive added that it could go either way between Wilson and Fields.

“I still think this could go either way,” an NFL scouting director said. “Part of me feels like they bring back Russell. Either way, I expect them to draft a quarterback fairly high. They need someone who can be the answer long term.”

Browns ‘Should’ Have Fields On Their Radar

If Fields signs for less than $15 million annually, the Cleveland Browns shouldn’t expect to get anyone better. Perhaps they could go with a quarterback at No. 2, bring Fields in, and have them compete for the QB1 spot.

Either way, Fields would be a nice addition for more reasons than one. Not only is Deshaun Watson expected to miss most of the 2025 season due to another Achilles injury, but he’s statistically been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL during his time with the Browns.

Anything would be an upgrade for Cleveland.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com recently named Fields as an option for the Browns, adding that he’s someone “that should be on the Browns radar” for 2025.

“With Russell Wilson losing his last five starts, including the wild card playoff game against the Ravens, there seems to be some momentum for Fields starting for the Steelers in 2025. Mike Tomlin was complimentary of him after the season, and it’s doubtful the Steelers will keep both him and Wilson,” Cabot wrote.

“But Tomlin also made it clear that they don’t need a high draft pick to land a good starting quarterback. If Fields becomes available, he’s certainly someone that should be on the Browns’ radar as a possible starter or bridge quarterback in 2025.”

Fields Has Question Marks, Too

If the Cleveland Browns are looking for the perfect quarterback this offseason, they likely won’t find that. However, as they saw in 2023, the Browns don’t need a top-five quarterback to be a respectable team.

They simply need someone better than Watson, and while there are options to help them accomplish that, the Browns cap situation is tricky.

Fields wouldn’t be perfect, but if he could be serviceable and the defense plays how it can, Cleveland would be a better team next year.