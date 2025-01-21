Browns’ Deshaun Watson Replacement Lands $11 Million in Prediction

A few years ago, Justin Fields looked like he could be one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL coming out of college. A couple of years later, it’s tougher than ever to evaluate him as a player. Fields has played well for parts of his career but hasn’t exactly shown anything that would suggest he should get paid handsomely, and that’s perfect for the Cleveland Browns.

As the Browns look to replace Deshaun Watson, there are a few ways they could go. Watson will miss most of 2025 with another Achilles injury, meaning Cleveland has to add to its quarterback no matter what.

Fields could be an option, and while he might not be perfect, anything would be better than what the Browns have had.

For a cheap price, too, why not give it a chance?

Predicting contracts for the top free agents available this offseason, PFF predicted Fields would land a one-year, $11 million deal, something the Browns could give him.

“If there’s a lesson to be learned from the recent resurgences of highly touted quarterback prospects like Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and others, it’s that we probably shouldn’t completely give up on a quarterback until they’ve had a shot with a quality coaching staff and supporting cast. “While Fields did eventually cede duties to Russell Wilson, we already saw signs of improvement during his 4-2 run as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback. The physical tools are still undeniable and offer value, even if he is solely deployed in certain packages as a juiced-up backup,” PFF wrote.

Is Fields an Option For the Browns?

The Cleveland Browns cap situation makes doing anything difficult, but there will be ways to add a player or two if they get creative. Fields should fit into their budget if he gets $11 million.

Would he be the best option for the Browns? Probably not, but if Cleveland drafts a quarterback and brings Fields in, the Browns could at least have a player with experience and a youngster battle out for the QB1 spot.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic named that a potential outcome for the Browns next year.

“Fields began the 2024 season as the Steelers’ starter and was replaced by Wilson despite helping Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record through six games. He’s made 44 career starts and has cut down on interceptions after throwing 21 in his first two seasons. But he still has to prove he can be consistently accurate enough to become some team’s clear-cut starter. The Steelers are the only team that can negotiate a contract with Fields ahead of March 10, so there’s a chance he never hits the market.

“One potential Browns option — don’t scream at the messenger here — would be pairing Fields with a rookie quarterback of a similar skill set,” Jackson wrote on January 20.

What Would the Browns Be Getting in Fields?

2025 will be the fifth year of Fields’ career. He’s thrown for 7,780 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions.

The Georgia native is excellent with his legs, which the Cleveland Browns could use. In 2022, he rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on 160 carries.

It’s tough to say what the Browns would get with Fields, but there could still be something there at just 25 years old.