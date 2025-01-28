Browns Predicted to Sign Former No. 11 Pick to Replace Deshaun Watson

Hi, Subscriber

With an opportunity to select a quarterback in the NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns could replace Deshaun Watson with a cheap option. However, if the Browns front office doesn’t believe the perfect quarterback is available at No. 2, there are a few players on the free agency market who could be a fit in Cleveland.

If there’s one thing the Browns have to be careful with, it’s finding a quarterback who they believe could turn everything around and then becoming a bust. The last thing the Browns need, especially as currently constructed and players starting to grow frustrated with the situation the organization is in, is not finding the right quarterback.

There’s only so much players, fans, and everyone else can deal with.

Still, an option like Justin Fields could now be available. According to a report from Joe Rutter of TribLive, the Pittsburgh Steelers might let him walk in free agency.

“Art Rooney II just met with handful or reporters, myself included. He said after the coaching staff is finalized (changes likely coming), the top priority will be evaluating the QB position and deciding whether to sign Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. He doubts both will return,” Rutter wrote on January 27.

Browns Predicted to Sign Fields

If the Pittsburgh Steelers were to allow Fields to test the free agency market and don’t have any interest in bringing him back, that would give the Cleveland Browns a clear opportunity to replace Watson.

Certainly, Fields will come with questions, but anything is currently better than what the Browns have had over the past few years with Watson under center. Even if Fields comes in and plays the quarterback position at an average level, Cleveland would be a much better team.

For an expected cheap price, it’s certainly a possibility, too. Brent Hertzenberg of TWSN thinks it will happen, predicting Fields will land with the Browns in free agency.

“The Browns are in a difficult spot with their quarterback situation. The whole Deshaun Watson fiasco is going to haunt them for a decade, but they still have talent on the roster that could compete at a high level. They are $30 million OVER the salary cap, though they will likely free up space with cuts and contract restructuring. It’s certainly possible they could draft Sanders or Ward, but imagine the outrage of another Browns quarterback bust from a top pick.

“Justin Fields is an affordable option who likely is looking for a guaranteed starting role on a short-term “prove it” deal. The Browns can offer this and allow Fields to resurrect his career with a franchise desperate for a savior. Cleveland is also at a point where they need to restock on weapons and aging players in the trenches, so they likely need to use most of their draft capital and free agency on those positions,” Hertzenberg wrote on January 27.

How Fields Would Help the Browns

To say Fields is a perfect quarterback would be unfair to the Cleveland Browns and the youngster. However, he played better for the Pittsburgh Steelers this past season than he ever did with the Chicago Bears, helping them to a 4-2 record as a starter.

His numbers weren’t the best, throwing for just 1,160 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. However, two seasons ago, the Browns proved they could be an average quarterback away from making some noise in the AFC.

If the front office landed Fields and added decent pieces around him with their expected limited funds in free agency after they figure out their cap situation, things could be much better than they’ve been in recent memory.

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

