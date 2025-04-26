Deshaun Watson Posts 5-Word Message as Browns Add Rookie QB

The Cleveland Browns have added another quarterback to the mix while Deshaun Watson is doing his best not to be forgotten.

Watson arrived in Cleveland in 2022 as the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade, with the Browns betting he would finally end their long-standing struggles at quarterback. Instead, the move has been a massive setback for the franchise.

Cleveland surrendered three first-round picks and additional assets to acquire Watson, then compounded the gamble by awarding him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. He’s still under contract for the next two seasons, but there’s little belief he’ll take another snap in a Browns uniform.

Watson is recovering after reinjuring his Achilles during rehab. He initially suffered the injury in October against the Cincinnati Bengals and then again in January. Watson is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Documenting Recovery on Social Meida

Watson has been documenting his recovery extensively on social media, proudly showing off his Browns gear and sharing motivational messages. His latest post came on Friday afternoon, just ahead of the Browns selecting his potential successor, Dillion Gabriel.

“Focus Only On Victories Everyday!” Watson wrote as the caption of the post, which once again showed off his time in the gym.

“Feel good man. Getting stronger every day, every week, slowly,” Watson said in the video. “Have to fall in love with the journey, the process.”

Watson has been trying to set the right narrative but it might be too little, too late in Cleveland. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam called the trade for Watson a “swing and miss.”

Browns Reach for Dillon Gabriel in Surprise Selection

The Browns wanted to add a young quarterback in the draft but Gabriel was not a name many had on Cleveland’s radar — particularly in the third round. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had Gabriel projected as a fourth or fifth-round pick.

But the Browns have seemingly had their eyes on Gabriel for quite some time.

“Decorated college career, very accurate, very poised, throws with the anticipation, good mobility,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said. “We just thought he had a really well-rounded game and the biggest negative that you can say about him is he doesn’t have ideal hype, but that’s not something that we felt like showed up in his game or his film at UCF Oklahoma and certainly not at Oregon this year.”

Gabriel, 24, was the most experienced quarterback in the draft. He began his college career at UCF, where he completed 554 of 913 passes for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns over three seasons.

He transferred to Oklahoma in 2022, adding 6,828 yards and 55 touchdowns on 496 of 751 passing attempts across two seasons. Gabriel finished his collegiate career at Oregon in 2024, completing 326 of 447 passes for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. His 155 career passing touchdowns set a new all-time FBS record.

Gabriel will compete for the starting job with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. He’s confident he can make a difference.

“My definite expectation is just creating value and create impact, and that’s wherever I’ve been,” he said. “I only know how to be the starter, but I also know that a healthy quarterback room is important and being able to compete day in and day out is naturally what happens and part of what we do.”

The Browns have also added defensive lineman Mason Graham, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr.