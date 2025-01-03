Browns QB Deshaun Watson Has Message for Girlfriend Amid Breakup Rumors

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson dropped an extended message on social media for his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, amid rumors of a breakup.

Anais celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday and Watson acknowledged the occasion by celebrating his longtime partner on social media.

“Happy Birthday To You Queen!” Watson said. “4ever love you ma! Grateful to celebrate with you! Continue to smile and inspire!

“May The Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; The Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace! More Glory Luv and Let this year be full of Blessings, Health, and Success!”

The post comes after Watson posted a cryptic TikTok video saying he was letting go of someone in his life he loved for personal peace. The video generated some speculation, but the two have been spotted multiple times on social media getting cozy as Watson rehabs from a ruptured Achilles that ended his season in October.

Watson has spent most of his time while injured in Miami, seemingly alongside Anais. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that “Watson is following his prescribed recovery protocol, which involves going back and forth between Cleveland and Miami, where he purchased a home more than a year ago, and where his personal trainer, Billy Voltaire, has a gym.”

Deshaun Watson Expected Back With Browns

Watson’s personal life may be on track, but his future with the Browns remains uncertain. Acquired in a blockbuster 2022 trade that cost Cleveland a treasure trove of draft picks, the Browns made an unprecedented commitment to Watson by signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract — the only deal of its kind in NFL history.

However, the gamble has largely backfired, leaving the franchise grappling with the fallout. In an effort to alleviate the significant cap constraints caused by the deal, Cleveland recently reworked Watson’s contract. The move indicates Watson will likely be on the Browns roster in 2025 and 2026.

He’s expected to remain with the Browns, but he’ll face some competition for the starting role. Cleveland will consider all veteran passers with “starter’s talent,” per ESPN. The Browns will also have a top pick in the draft and could bring in one of the top rookie passers like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Browns to Start Bailey Zappe for Finale

The Browns will play their final game of the season on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. The team will run out their fourth different starting quarterback, with Bailey Zappe expected to get the nod.

Zappe signed with the Browns shortly after Watson’s injury but hasn’t seen any time on the field. He has starting experience, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn’t show much in his two opportunities. Veteran Jameis Winston put up some big numbers with the Browns but has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

But make no mistake — winning their season finale would be a mistake. Pride is on the line against an AFC North foe but the Browns are aiming put themselves in the best position in the draft. Cleveland is a massive 20.5-point underdog for the matchup — a line that moved more in Baltimore’s favor after Zappe was announced as the starter.