Browns Hit With Chubb-Watson Reality Check Ahead of Season

The Cleveland Browns are hopeful Deshaun Watson can get his career back on track next season with an improved wide receiver unit and Nick Chubb’s impending return.

But not everyone is so confident the Browns’ $230 million passer will return to his Pro Bowl form.

Bleacher Report broke down offseason overreactions around the league. The Browns’ overreaction centered around Watson and his return to being a franchise quarterback. Watson rebounding from shoulder surgery has been the talk of the offseason in Cleveland, but B/R’s Brad Gagnon is not so sure the 28-year-old will look like his old self.

“Overreaction: With Nick Chubb hopefully returning and Jerry Jeudy joining the receiving corps, Deshaun Watson can finally get his career back on track. “Why: Watson hasn’t been an effective NFL quarterback since 2020. He’s lost the benefit of the doubt. Plus, it’s possible Chubb won’t be back to his old self anytime soon as he recovers from a multi-ligament knee injury.”

As Gagnon points out, Watson’s recent history does not favor him. He hasn’t played in more than six games since the 2020 season, mostly due to off-field issues. Watson has played in 12 games with the Browns since a blockbuster trade in 2022. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

Watson has been throwing during OTAs and the Browns have been happy with what they’ve seen.

“He looked like himself to me,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on May 22. “I’ve been able to watch him the last couple of weeks now that we’ve gotten into Phase 2. I’ve seen him throw. He’s making great progress and we’ll continue to just follow the medical team on this, but he looks like himself.”

Browns Unsure of Nick Chubb’s Return Timeline

The other factor is the availability of Chubb, who is rebounding from his own significant injury.

Chubb suffered a catastrophic knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries. The latest of those came in November.

The Browns have been very happy with Chubb’s progress in his rehab. However, he hasn’t been participating in OTAs and the team is tempering expectations about his return.

“Nick’s feeling pretty good,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said during an on May 2. “He’s doing a really nice job in his rehab. Still got a long way to go but he’s progressing nicely at this point in time.”

When Chubb is healthy, he’s one of the best backs in the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 games.

Browns Confident in New-Look Receivers

Watson will have some strong weapons to work with in the passing game. The Browns traded for Jerry Jeudy this offseason, adding the former first-round pick to a unit that includes Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.

The Browns quickly extended Jeudy with a three-year deal, making him a key part of the offense going forward.

“When we acquired Jerry via trade this spring, it was with the vision that he would become a core member of our offense in 2024 and beyond,” Berry said in a statement. “He is a scheme-versatile receiver with high-level ability to separate against man coverage and a diverse number of ways to produce on the perimeter or in the slot.

“At 24 years old and just entering his prime, we are pleased to have Jerry as a member of the Browns for the next several seasons and believe the best is yet to come.”

Watson also has a Pro Bowl tight end in David Njoku and a few younger wide receivers — specifically David Bell, Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash — who will be looking to earn larger roles.